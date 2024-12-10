Who Did Bella Hadid Play in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5? Her Character

Image Credit: Getty Images

Yellowstone is in its final season, but it has featured some surprising cameos—from the late spur maker Billy Klapper to fashion model Bella Hadid. The 28-year-old surprised viewers when she appeared in the penultimate episode of Season 5.

The Western series, follows the storyline of “the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, a native American reservation, and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny – where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations,” according to IMDb. “Where drinking water poisoned by fracking wells and unsolved murders are not news: they are a consequence of living in the new frontier. It is the best and worst of America seen through the eyes of a family that represents both.”

Now, with the show coming to an end and Bella’s unexpected appearance, many are wondering who she portrayed in season 5.

Who Was Bella Hadid in Yellowstone?

Bella played Sadie, the girlfriend of Travis Wheatly, a character portrayed by the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. Making the cameo even more notable, her real-life boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, also appeared alongside her.

Was Taylor Sheridan in Yellowstone Season 5?

Yes, Taylor Sheridan was in Season 5 as Travis Wheatly. Executive producer Christina Votos told The Hollywood Reporter, “[Taylor is] known as this writer of these great American Western TV sagas, but he’s also a cowboy and a tremendous horseman, and spends as much time doing that part of his personality and his life as he does writing the stories about that.”

Is Yellowstone Coming Back for Season 6?

As fans bid farewell to Season 5, the question of whether Yellowstone will return for Season 6 remains unanswered. While no official announcements have been made, viewers can still enjoy the show’s spin-offs, 1883 and 1923. The latter has been renewed for a second season, set to premiere in 2025.