Billy Klapper: About the Late Yellowstone’ Spur Maker After His Death

Image Credit: Getty Images for Paramount

Billy Klapper, a spur maker, was remembered during the final season of Yellowstone after he passed away in September 2024 at the age of 87. He was honored on the show, as his work perfectly fit the Western theme. According to The Independent, his obituary stated, “Billy will be remembered as a good man, a friend to all, and most of all a true cowboy. He is going to be deeply missed by his family and friends. Billy put the ‘western’ in western heritage for years and now he is a part of the heritage.”

This Western craftsman’s artistry, recognized and honored on the show, was a testament to his contributions to the craft. To learn more about the spur maker after his death, keep reading below.

How Was Billy Klapper Remembered on Yellowstone?

In the first episode of season 5B, Cole Hauser’s character, Rip, walked into a loriner shop, where Billy himself had portrayed the role of the loriner. This subtle tribute honored the late spur maker, who had been working in this craft since 1966, when he first began his training.

What Did the Yellowstone Cast Say About Billy Klapper?

Billy Klapper is a LEGEND! #Yellowstone — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 11, 2024

The Yellowstone cast took it upon themselves to share on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, November 10, 2024, the day season 5B premiered, “Billy Klapper is a LEGEND! #Yellowstone.”

How Did Billy Klapper’s Life Change After Joining Yellowstone?

In an interview with West Texas Treasure, Billy recalled how the attention and work from being a part of Yellowstone came his way. He shared, “It got to a point that I had so many orders, I was going to have to quit or quit cowboying, either on.”

He added, “I may have to work a little harder at this, but I thought I could make more money and stay warm in the wintertime. I liked to cowboy, but there’s no money in it, and I had a family. It’s just living from one paycheck to another.”