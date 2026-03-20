‘Baywatch’ Reboot: Projected Release Date, Cast, How to Watch & More

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The upcoming Baywatch reboot will feature a brand-new generation of California lifeguards as they tackle high-stakes drama, both at work and in their personal lives. Cast members from the sun-kissed series were spotted filming in March 2026 in Venice, and fans can’t wait to see the fresh set of lifeguards rock those iconic red swimsuits and maybe even save some lives.

Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about the upcoming Baywatch reboot right here!

When Does the Baywatch Reboot Series Come Out? Projected Release Date

An exact release date has not been announced yet, but the series is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. Since the cast was spotted filming scenes in Venice, California, in March 2026, it’s unclear when they’ll wrap production. So, the release date depends on the conclusion of filming.

Who Is in the New Baywatch Cast?

The main cast of the new Baywatch stars Hassie Harrison as Nat, Jessica Belkin as Charlie, Stephen Amell as Hobie, Brooks Nader as Selene, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, David Chokachi as Cody and Livvy Dunne as Grace.

Shay Mitchell and Noah Beck will appear in one episode of the show, according to IMDb.

How Can I Watch the Upcoming Baywatch Series?

Since Fox is distributing the new show, Hulu will likely be the place to stream new episodes upon its premiere.

The network confirmed its “reimagined” version of the original Baywatch in September 2025, confirming that Fox partnered with Fremantle to create the series.

Fremantle’s CEO of Global Drama, Christian Vesper, commented on the series’ vision in a statement at the time. “Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards,” Vesper said.

“Baywatch has always been a treasured asset in Fremantle’s portfolio and remains one of the most iconic series in television history globally,” Vesper continued. “We have found the perfect partners in FOX to help us maintain this legacy. With Matt Nix at the helm, we are in great hands, as he excels at telling engaging and entertaining stories.”