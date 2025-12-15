When Will the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Be Released? Updates After Online Leaks

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

We’re still one year away from the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel’s next highly anticipated film, but fans have been demanding the trailer for weeks. Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom after his decade-long run as Iron Man, the MCU movie’s trailer was apparently leaked online in December 2025. So, when can everyone expect to watch the actual trailer?

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know so far about the actual release of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer here.

Has the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Been Released Yet?

No, the actual trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is not out yet. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney — the parent company of Marvel Studios — is planning to release four different trailers for Doomsday in theaters during the theatrical release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which premieres December 19, 2025.

Per the outlet, each of the four trailers will play during a different week. So, for example, if moviegoers see Fire and Ash opening weekend, they’ll see one version of the Doomsday trailer; if they go the second week, they’ll see another version of the trailer.

What Does the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Leak Reveal?

In mid-December 2025, an apparent leak of the Doomsday trailer revealed Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers holding a baby. If the leak is real, this means that Doomsday is bringing back Steve’s Captain America.

When Does Avengers: Doomsday Come Out?

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo discussed how their star Robert was preparing to step into Doctor Doom’s shoes prior to filming.

“He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe said in May 2025, per Variety. “He’s writing backstory, costume ideas… We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character.”

Robert’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the on-screen death of his character Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame is one for the history books. The actor unveiled the major news at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con while unmasking himself on stage during Marvel’s panel.