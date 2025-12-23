When Will the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Be Released? Updates After Online Leaks

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

We’re still one year away from the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel’s next highly anticipated film, but fans demanded the release of the official trailer once spoilers appeared online. Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom after his decade-long run as Iron Man, the MCU movie’s trailer was apparently leaked online in December 2025. So, when can everyone expect to watch the actual trailer?

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know so far about the actual release of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer here.

Has the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Been Released Yet?

Yes! At long last, the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday was unveiled on December 23, 2025, confirming the return of Steve Rogers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney — the parent company of Marvel Studios — is planning to release four different trailers for Doomsday in theaters during the theatrical release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which premieres December 19, 2025.

Per the outlet, each of the four trailers will play during a different week. So, for example, if moviegoers see Fire and Ash opening weekend, they’ll see one version of the Doomsday trailer; if they go the second week, they’ll see another version of the trailer.

What Is in the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

In the first teaser, Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers is seen caring for a baby. The clip ends with the statement, “Steve Rogers Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

When Does Avengers: Doomsday Come Out?

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo discussed how their star Robert was preparing to step into Doctor Doom’s shoes prior to filming.

“He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe said in May 2025, per Variety. “He’s writing backstory, costume ideas… We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character.”

Robert’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the on-screen death of his character Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame is one for the history books. The actor unveiled the major news at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con while unmasking himself on stage during Marvel’s panel.