‘Austin Powers 4’: Projected Release Date, Cast & More Updates on the Movie

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Yeah, baby! After years of speculation, Austin Powers 4 finally appears to be gaining momentum. More than two decades have passed since 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember hit theaters, leaving fans wondering whether the International Man of Mystery would ever return to the big screen. Fortunately, Mike Myers confirmed that the fourth film is happening.

During an appearance at Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party in June 2026, a fan asked Mike if the fourth film was in the works, to which he simply replied, “Yes.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Austin Powers 4.

🚨 Did Mike Myers just casually reveal AUSTIN POWERS 4?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/iUuWcmlxl9 — Flickle (@Flickle_io) June 17, 2026

When Does Austin Powers 4 Come Out?

At the time of publication, Austin Powers 4 does not have an official release date. Production has yet to commence. Therefore, a projected release date isn’t possible to determine at the time of publication.

If filming begins within the next year, a realistic release window could be sometime in late 2027 or 2028. Of course, that timeline depends on a studio formally announcing its plans to produce and distribute the fourth flick.

For years, Mike and director Jay Roach have expressed interest in revisiting the franchise. The actor has repeatedly hinted that there is more to tell, while Jay has said he’d welcome the opportunity to return.

Who Will Be in the Austin Powers 4 Cast?

No cast members have officially been announced, but fans can expect Mike to be front and center if the sequel moves forward.

Throughout the franchise, Mike famously played multiple characters, including Austin Powers, Dr. Evil, Fat Bastard and Goldmember. A fourth movie would likely see him reprise at least some of those fan-favorite roles if not all.

One notable absence would be the late Verne Troyer, who portrayed Mini-Me in the original films. Verne died in 2018.

Where to Watch the Austin Powers Movies

Before Austin Powers 4 arrives, fans can rewatch the original trilogy: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).

The movies are often available to rent or purchase through services such as Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.