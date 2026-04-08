Who Is Aubrey Plaza’s Boyfriend? 5 Things About Christopher ‘Chris’ Abbott

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Christopher Abbott has built a steady career as a critically acclaimed actor across television, film and the stage, but his personal life has recently drawn new attention. The Girls alum is currently in a relationship with Aubrey Plaza, and the couple is now reportedly expecting their first child together, per People.

As their romance makes headlines, here’s what to know about Abbott, from his early career beginnings to his work with Plaza and beyond.

He’s From Connecticut

Abbott was born and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut. After high school, he moved to New York City to study acting and immerse himself in the downtown theater scene, which became the foundation of his career.

He Got His Start in Off-Broadway Theater

Abbott began his professional acting career in an Off-Broadway production of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s Good Boys and True, which centers on a scandal at a prep school. He continued building credibility onstage before transitioning into screen roles.

He has remained closely tied to theater throughout his career, including starring alongside Plaza in the 2023–2024 Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. More recently, he has also taken on Broadway, appearing in a revival of Death of a Salesman opposite Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf.

He Is an Actor Known for ‘Girls’ & Acclaimed Indie Films

Abbott’s breakout role came as Charlie Dattolo on HBO’s Girls, where he quickly became a fan favorite. After leaving the show, he pivoted toward more independent and character-driven projects, earning critical acclaim for films like Black Bear, Possessor and James White.

He also led Hulu’s Catch-22, which earned him award recognition.

He Previously Worked With Aubrey Plaza Before Dating

Abbott and Aubrey Plaza had a strong creative partnership before their romance began. They starred together in the 2020 psychological drama Black Bear and later reunited on stage for Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

In 2023, Plaza told , “He cares but he also doesn’t care; it’s the best recipe for me for a scene partner. It’s fun and it’s also good and it’s also safe. I like to just throw things out the window also and laugh and mess around and not take it so seriously. It’s a hard combo to come by.”

He Is Expecting His First Child With Aubrey Plaza

Abbott is expecting his first child with Plaza, with the baby due in fall 2026. A rep for Plaza confirmed the pregnancy to People, and a source described the news as a “beautiful surprise.”

The outlet also noted the moment comes after a difficult period for Plaza following the 2025 death of her estranged husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena.