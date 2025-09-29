Who Is Ashley Hollis? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Big Brother’ 2025 Winner

Image Credit: CBS

Ashley Hollis was crowned the winner of season 27 of Big Brother, and with that came a grand cash prize plus reality TV stardom. Now that she’s joined dozens of other winners from the CBS series, fans want to learn more about Ashley and her background.

Below, Hollywood Life rounded up five facts you need to know about Ashley and her future after Big Brother.

Ashley Hollis Was 25 When She Won Big Brother 2025

At just 25 years old, Ashley took home that highly coveted $750,000 cash prize after winning Big Brother.

Ashley Hollis Is Lifelong Friends With a Big Brother Season 23 Alum

While she made quite an impression on season 27 of the show, Ashley has been friends with a former houseguest: season 23’s Hannah Chaddha, who congratulated her pal after winning in September 2025.

“MY OLDEST FRIEND JUST WON BIG BROTHER,” Hannah captioned an Instagram post. “CONGRATULATIONS ASHLEY DIANE HOLLIS, from daycare till now, forever my winner pick #BB27.”

When Ashley announced her Big Brother casting, Hannah cheered her friend on by commenting under a February 2025 Instagram post, “GO ASHLEY!!! from preschool to the present, we keep finding ourselves on similar paths. Rooting for you hard!!!”

Ashley Hollis Is a Georgetown University Graduate

Ashley studied law at Georgetown University, as seen on her Instagram account. The reality TV star shared photos from her graduation in 2024.

Ashley Hollis Works as an Attorney

Ashley is an attorney, which was made clear to viewers throughout the season.

Ashley Hollis Is Interested in Returning to Reality TV

During a September 2025 interview with Gold Derby, Ashley said she’s open to trying another reality TV series.

“I would love to do Amazing Race,” she noted. “There are a lot of shows I’d love to do. Look, Tyler, if you want to cast me in a TV show, I’m ready for it all.”