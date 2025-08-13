Does Ashley Biden Have Kids? About Her Family Amid Divorce

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Ashley Biden, the youngest daughter of Joe Biden, is making headlines as she ends her 13-year marriage to husband Dr. Howard Krein.

On August 11, 2025, the former first daughter, 44, filed for divorce in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. That same day, she posted — and later deleted — an Instagram Story of herself flashing a thumbs-up, set to Beyoncé’s “Freedom.” She also shared a message reading, “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before,” with Lauryn Hill’s “Freedom Time” playing in the background.

Though the couple, who wed in 2012, have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, news of their split has reignited interest in Ashley’s personal life. Find out more below.

How Many Kids Does Joe Biden Have?

The former president has four children: Naomi “Amy” Biden, Robert Hunter Biden, Joseph “Beau” Biden III, and Ashley Blazer Biden.

Naomi was born in 1971 to Biden and his first wife, Neilia, but tragically died in a 1972 car accident alongside her mother, when she was just 13 months old. Beau Biden, born in 1969, was an Army veteran and the Attorney General of Delaware before he died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. Hunter Biden, born in 1970, is Biden’s only surviving son and has pursued a career as an attorney and businessman. Ashley, born in 1981 to Biden and his second wife, Jill Biden, is his youngest child and only daughter. Today, only Hunter and Ashley remain living.

Who Is Ashley Biden’s Husband?

Ashley married Dr. Howard Krein in June 2012. Krein is a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Philadelphia and an associate professor at Thomas Jefferson University. He is also active in health care innovation, serving as the Chief Medical Officer for a venture capital firm focused on medical startups. The pair were introduced by Ashley’s late brother, Beau, and married in a Catholic ceremony in Delaware attended by their families.

Biden told PEOPLE ahead of Ashley’s wedding that Krein was “the right guy” and added, “And he’s getting a helluva woman.”

Does Ashley Biden Have Kids?

Ashley has not had children during her marriage to Krein.