Arthur Jones’ Cause of Death: How Did the Ravens Player Die at 39?

Arthur Jones, a former defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, died the morning of October 3, 2025. He was just 39 years old. Since the late NFL alum was so young, rumors of his cause of death continue to circulate as football fans grapple with the devastating news.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh released a statement after Jones’ death was confirmed, saying his “heart [was] heavy” learning the news.

“Art was a truly remarkable person, a dedicated teammate, a relentless worker, and someone any coach would be proud to lead,” Harbaugh’s statement read, per ESPN. “His love for life, generous spirit, and radiant smile left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him. He had a genuine gift for connecting with people, bringing joy to the locker room and beyond, and his presence was a source of light within our team and the Baltimore community.”

Below, get updates on what we know so far about Jones’ death.

We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing. pic.twitter.com/waPIF3Bj7K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

Who Was Arthur Jones?

Jones, a Rochester, New York, native, played college football at his alma mater, Syracuse University, where he established himself as a dominant defensive force on the field. The Ravens selected Jones in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

The late athlete built a reputation for his strength in the Ravens’ defensive rotation. And at Super Bowl XLVII, Jones helped the team secure a 34–31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

After playing for Baltimore for three seasons, Jones signed a free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, then he spent time playing for the Washington Redskins before retiring in 2017.

How Did Arthur Jones Die? The Ravens’ DT’s Cause of Death

Though an official cause of death has not been released, Syracuse.com reported that the defibrillator in his home went off and caused a fire, according to 911 dispatches.

The Baltimore Banner further reported that medical personnel were dispatched to Jones’ home in New York’s Onondaga County at about 11 a.m. for a medical emergency, per a police spokesperson. Jones had a preexisting medical condition, the spokesperson told the publication, and he was pronounced dead at his home.

Is Arthur Jones’ Brother Jon Jones?

Yes, Jones’ brother is former MMA fighter Jon Jones, who is considered a GOAT in mixed martial arts. The late Ravens player also has a younger brother named Chandler James Jones, who was an NFL edge rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots.

Did Arthur Jones Have Children?

Yes, Jones is survived by at least one child, a son named Arthur Jones IV, according to The New York Times.