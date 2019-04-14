Ariana Grande’s 12 Hottest Performance Looks Of All-Time

As we prepare for Ariana Grande’s epic night of headlining at Coachella, we’re looking back at some of her sexiest onstage looks EVER!

Ariana Grande sure does know how to rock a stage, but her stage presence is about even more than just her voice and larger-than-life personality — she also has performance fashion DOWN PAT, and has rocked a number of sexy looks onstage over the years. Not only has Ariana been on four headlining tours over the years, with all the shows seeing her in a number of different outfits, but she’s also performed at dozens of award shows and other televised events. Who could forget her amazing performance look at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards?! Her flirty black dress was adorable, but she added some sex appeal to the look with thigh-high black boots.

Meanwhile, at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016, Ariana hit the stage wearing a white bra top, which was paired with high-waisted white pants. The ensemble put Ariana’s abs on display and she looked like she got quite a workout while showing off her dance moves in the ensemble. To complete the look, she wore a pink jacket, which she let fall off her shoulder throughout the performance. At the 2015 American Music Awards, Ariana looked quite elegant in a white gown when she was onstage, but the majorly high leg slit allowed her to show some skin and definitely made the look a lot more sexy.

One of Ariana’s favorite onstage looks seems to be a crop top and high-waisted skirt combo. She’s worn this look varying colors and styles over the years, and each time, it’s proven to be cute and sexy. Click through the gallery above to check out these outfits and more of Ariana’s hottest performance looks over the years — from touring, to award shows to festivals and much more!