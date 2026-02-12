Are Madison Chock & Evan Bates Married? About the Olympic Skaters’ Relationship

Image Credit: Getty Images

American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates have created buzz around the world with their performance skills and chemistry. But their relationship off the ice has captured the hearts of fans everywhere. The Olympians — who took home the silver medal in the 2026 Olympics ice dance competition and the gold medal in the team event — are together in real life! So, the trust that ice dancers must form developed even more easily between Madison and Evan after they fell in love.

As viewers learn more about the famous figure skaters, many are wondering if Madison and Evan ever got married. Get to know Madison and Evan here, and learn about their relationship on and off the ice.

Who Are Madison Chock & Evan Bates?

Madison and Evan are professional ice dancers. Before they began working together, Madison and Evan started skating when they were just children.

When Did Madison Chock & Evan Bates First Meet?

Madison and Evan started their skating partnership in 2011. They have competed in numerous national and international competitions since then, including the World Championships. They hit Olympic ice for the first time at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Are Chock & Bates Married?

Yes! The ice dancers have been married since June 2024. They started dating in 2017, roughly six years into their athletic partnership, and they got engaged in 2022.

While speaking with People amid the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Madison gushed about how her and Evan’s relationship “has gotten stronger” as they’ve grown up.

“Obviously, we’re a married couple now, but just the perspective has shifted,” Evan chimed in. “Skating was always the main focus, but as we’ve gotten older, I think the relationship has become the main focu. Skating obviously is still the main focus, but skating is kind of like our means of strengthening ourselves and our relationship and going through all the experiences of life together, and so the appreciation for the partnership has grown.”

As for when they felt the spark of love between them, Evan told the outlet that it “took a while, actually.”

“We had already been skating together for five years, and we had been friends for 10 years already,” he noted. “I think just going through the highs and lows of skating and the pressure of just trying to always be your best, and it really brought us together.”

In fact, Madison and Evan started feeling their “romantic pull” when “things weren’t going well” with their performances on the ice. So, they “really leaned on each other in those times,” he added.

How Old Are Madison Chock & Evan Bates?

As of February 2026, Madison is 33, and Evan is 36.