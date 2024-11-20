Are Linda McMahon & Her Husband Vince McMahon Still Together?

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) became the massive sports empire that it is today thanks to co-founders and spouses Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon. However, the husband and wife duo has faced controversy in recent years. After Vince was accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking, an additional lawsuit was filed against him, Linda and the WWE for alleged negligence in the scandal known as the “ring boys” lawsuit. The lawsuit claimed that multiple WWE members, including late ring announcer Mel Phillips, sexually assaulted young men who were hired to work for wrestling matches.

Amid the controversies that Linda and Vince are facing, WWE followers are curious if the spouses are still together. Find out their marital status, below.

When Did Linda & Vince McMahon Get Married?

The McMahons got married in 1966.

Do Linda & Vince Have Children?

Linda and Vince share two kids together: son Shane and daughter Stephanie.

Are Linda & Vince Still Together?

As of November 2024, Vince and Linda are still together.

Are Linda & Vince Still in the WWE?

Vince and Linda began their trek to wrestling fame in the early 1980s.

Linda formally stepped down from her role as CEO of the WWE in 2009 when she embarked on her Senate campaign. However, she still maintains a small portion of her shares from the company.

Vince briefly stepped down from the WWE in 2022. In January 2024, however, he permanently resigned as TKO’s executive chairman and from the board of directors after he was sued for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault, per ESPN.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince, claiming that he forced her to engage in sexual acts with him in order to keep her position with the company. She further alleged that Vince showed pornographic content of her to other men. Vince denied the allegations.

According to a statement obtained by ESPN, Vince claimed that Janel’s lawsuit was “replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth” and added that he will “vigorously defend [himself] against these baseless accusations.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.