Happy 45th Birthday, Angelina Jolie: See All Of Her Sweetest Photos With Her 6 Kids

It’s Angelina Jolie’s birthday! Celebrate with us by taking a look back at some of her cutest moments with her six children.

Angelina Jolie is another year older and wiser! The actress turns 45 today, June 4, and we couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating. There’s nothing Angelina loves more in this world than her six children, so we figured the best way to honor her today was by taking a look back at some of her sweetest moments with Pax, 16, Maddox, 18, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, and Knox, 11.

The Maleficent star, who shares her kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has been enjoying a lot of quality time with her brood as of late. The actress and her six kiddos have been quarantining together at home where they are “all locked in” but “doing all right,” per her April 23 Time 100: Finding Hope virtual summit. Indeed, Angie and her kids are really making the most of their time together.

“This is not a free for all for them. Even though they aren’t going to any classes they are still on a pretty strict schedule during the week. Angelina feels like a routine is important so they still get up at the same time and have their breakfast all together and then it’s time to start their school work,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They are taking different classes on-line, so they have learning time and they have assignments to do. She’s very big on them sticking to a set schedule.”

Although they are on a schedule, there’s still lots of time for fun, especially now that summer is just around the corner! “There’s still lots of downtime and they are making the most of that too. Cooking together, watching movies and playing games. And with Maddox home they are all extra happy, they are cherishing their time with him. He’s so good with them and he’s even been teaching them some basic words in Korean,” the source went on.

With her children by her side, we can only imagine that Angie’s special day will be surrounded by lots of love. The Oscar-winner has matured so much over the years, and fans have had the opportunity to watch her age with so much poise and grace. We cannot wait to see what she has in store for the future with her loving children! To see more images of Angelina Jolie with her kids, check out the gallery above!