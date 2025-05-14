‘Andor’ Season 3: Was the ‘Star Wars’ Series Renewed?

Image Credit: Disney

Andor has come to an end with season two, leaving many Star Wars fans eager to know what happens next. Per The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Tony Gilroy shared the process of creating a second season, “Everything had changed. The sky was falling. Our attitude between [EP] Sanne [Wohlenberg], Diego [Luna], and I was like, ‘We’d be happy having season one just be the show. We’d rather not do it than do it lame.’ And we really meant it. We weren’t playing chicken or anything.” He added, “Everybody was in a terrible position. And man, the critics helped us. The weirdness of our numbers started to help us. They rise over time, and they must have had some comfort for Disney that I’m unaware of for them to gamble. Kathy [Kennedy] gambled and Iger gambled.”

With season two ending on May 13, 2025, find out below whether the show was renewed for a third season and if fans can expect to tune in again in the future.

Andor Season 2 Finale Recap

The finale shows Cassian Andor on his way to meet with a source from the Ring of Kafrene, where he is exposed to critical information about the Death Star. Additionally, it is revealed that Bix Caleen has a child with Cassian but chose not to tell him so he could continue with his mission.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Gilroy said about the finale, “I think it makes his sacrifice that much more bitter. And I think that for anybody who had any lingering doubts about Bix leaving in episode nine, it explains it for anybody who was hesitant about buying into that scene. And finally, ultimately, I was desperate to end on a hopeful note. ‘Rebellions are built on hope’ isn’t just a T-shirt, it’s a legit flame that a lot of people need to see. So hopefully I was ending on something that was upbeat, as it was important for me to do that.”

Is There a Season 3 of Andor?

Andor will not have a third season. According to multiple outlets, the show was always intended to be a two-season series.

Where to Watch Andor

The Star Wars show is available to stream on Disney+, but a subscription is required.

Andor Cast

The show stars Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Andy Serkis, Faye Marsay, and more.