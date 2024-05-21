Adria Arjona: 5 Things to Know About Jason Momoa’s New Girlfriend

Jason Momoa is officially off the market! The Aquaman star confirmed he is dating Adria Arjona — who is his first public relationship since separating from ex Lisa Bonet in 2022. Jason shared new photos of Adria to his Instagram while the two enjoyed a trip to Japan together in May 2024. Learn more about Jason’s new girlfriend below!

Adria Is an Actress

Like Jason, Adria is also a film actor! She has starred in several well-known films, including Morbius, Father of the Bride, Hitman and the upcoming movie, Blink Twice.

In addition to her big screen roles, Adria has also starred in television gigs, including Emerald City, Good Omens, Andor and Monsterland. She also appeared in minor roles on TV, such as in season 2 of True Detective.

Jason Met Adria on a Film Set

The two first met on the set of their 2021 movie, Sweet Girl. In the movie, Jason stars as Ray Cooper, while Adria played the role of his wife, Amanda Cooper.

She Is From Puerto Rico

Adria was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She and her family eventually moved to Mexico City, where she lived until she was 12 years old.

After turning 18, Adria moved from Miami to New York City to pursue acting. She worked various jobs to support herself while attending the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Adria Was Married in the Past

In August 2019, Adria married her now-ex husband, Edgardo Canales, and they separated in 2023.

She Is Jason’s First Girlfriend Since Lisa Bonet

Jason and Lisa split in 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. At the time, the then-spouses released a statement, vowing that their separation was amicable.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” Jason and Lisa wrote in a since-deleted social media post. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Lisa officially filed for divorce from Jason in January 2024.