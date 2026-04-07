When Is the ‘American Idol’ Season 24 Finale? See Date, Time & How to Watch

Image Credit: Disney

American Idol Season 24 premiered on January 26, 2026, and the competition is now heading toward its highly anticipated finale. As the live shows continue, recent episodes have already brought unexpected twists, including a March 30 broadcast where host Ryan Seacrest revealed that eliminations would be delayed due to an unprecedented number of votes.

“We have had five ways to vote tonight. Tens of millions of votes coming in at a rate we’ve never seen before. Truly unprecedented,” he said at the time.

He added, “This is the first time it’s ever happened. Believe me, I’ve been here every night. We want to make sure we get every vote counted.”

With the competition narrowing following the April 6 episode, fans are now looking ahead to the final showdown. Here’s what to know about when the American Idol Season 24 finale is expected to air, plus how to watch.

How Can I Watch American Idol Episodes?

New episodes of American Idol air on ABC. Viewers can watch live through TV providers or streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and fuboTV. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

When Is the American Idol 2026 Finale?

The official finale date for American Idol Season 24 has not been confirmed yet. However, based on the current schedule and past seasons, the finale is expected to air in May 2026, likely toward the end of the month.

How Can I Vote for American Idol?

Fans can vote for their favorite contestants in five different ways this season. Viewers can cast votes online through the show’s official website, by text message, and on social media by commenting on American Idol’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok posts during live shows.

Showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick explained to Deadline that the expanded voting options are meant to “meet the audience where they are,” especially as younger viewers consume content differently. “If we can get Gen Alpha and Gen Z to weigh in a little bit more in the easiest way possible, that’s very exciting,” she said. “It could tip the scale. Trends are always different. We have to meet the audience where they are. Back in 2002, when the show began, texting was the new hot thing. We also have to meet the technology where it is, as well. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote for their favorites, weigh in from their couch with their second screen, in real time.”

Voting typically opens during the broadcast and closes shortly after, so fans must vote in real time to support their favorite singers.