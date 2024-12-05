Amber Heard’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amber Heard has been a Hollywood star for quite some time, but she’s held many titles beyond acting. Previously a wife and now an ex, she currently holds the title of mother as she prepares to welcome her second child. A representative for Amber shared with People in December 2024: “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

She initially announced on Instagram in July 2021 that she had welcomed her first daughter, writing, “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

While preparing for motherhood again, the 38-year-old actress remains well-known for starring in blockbuster films such as Aquaman and Justice League, among other leading roles that have contributed to her success and net worth. To learn more about Amber Heard’s net worth, financial status, and career journey, read on below.

What is Amber Heard’s Net Worth?

Amber Heard has an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Amber Heard Make Her Money?

Amber earns her income primarily through acting and endorsement deals.

Amber Heard’s Past Jobs

Before achieving fame as an actress, Amber pursued a modeling career at 17 in New York, as reported by Yahoo News, citing The Independent. She later shifted to acting and got her big break in the 2004 drama series Friday Night Lights, which launched her successful career in Hollywood.