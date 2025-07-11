Amanda Anisimova Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Tennis Star Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amanda Anisimova went from teen breakout star to established tennis champion. Now that she’s competing in Wimbledon 2025, the 23-year-old athlete is climbing up the ranks in the sport. And with her hard work and dedication, the New Jersey native has earned a high net worth through on-court earnings, sponsorships and endorsement deals. But Amanda is also in touch with one part of sports that people tend to neglect: mental health.

In 2023, Amanda took a break from competitive tennis before making her triumphant return two years later. During a May 2025 interview The Guardian, the athlete noted she had been “pushing through everything” her “whole life … because [she] never took any breaks.”

“I felt like it was just unfair for me to keep pushing and pushing as if I’m not a human being,” Amanda pointed out. “I was just struggling with the lifestyle and just dealing with a lot of stress from it, and it was affecting me a lot on the court. Especially towards the end of the year. I think it was taking away from a lot of the joy that I was feeling when I came to training or came to tournaments. It just really wasn’t working for me.”

Now that she’s back in action, find out how much money Amanda has earned so far in her athletic career.

Has Amanda Anisimova Ever Won a Grand Slam Title?

Amanda has yet to win a Grand Slam title, but she has the chance now in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships!

Amanda Anisimova’s Estimated Net Worth in 2025

Amanda currently boasts a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Amanda Anisimova’s Career Earnings So Far From Tennis

Some victories reward the winner with prize money, and Amanda has taken home quite a few substantial paychecks over the years. In 2019 alone, she earned around $1.2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. In the years to come, she earned about $478,000 in 2020, $455,000 in 2021, $1.43 million in 2022, $176,000 in 2023, $1.01 million in 2024, and $1.43 million so far in 2025.

If Amanda wins the women’s final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, she could take home a $4.1 million prize, according to CBS Sports. Since she reached the semifinals, Amanda and other semifinalists were given a $1 million pay day, the outlet reported.

Amanda Anisimova’s Endorsements & Sponsorship Deals

Apart from her on-court earrings, Amanda also has endorsement deals, which typically guarantees an athlete additional paychecks. She has endorsement deals with Nike and Wilson, and Amanda has sponsorships with Gatorade and Therabody.