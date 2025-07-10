Amanda Anisimova: 5 Things to Know About the Tennis Star Competing in Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova is making her mark at Wimbledon 2025. The 23-year-old is back on the Grand Slam stage after stepping away from tennis in 2023 to prioritize her mental health.

Amanda first made headlines in 2019 when she shocked the tennis world by defeating defending champion Simona Halep at the French Open. “I can’t believe it,” she said after that match. “I’ve been working so hard, but I didn’t believe it would pay off like this.” She took down Simona in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, and made it all the way to the semifinals that year. At just 17, her performance was a breakout moment.

Now, six years later, Amanda is proving once again that she’s a force to be reckoned with—this time on the iconic grass courts of Wimbledon. Find out more about her below.

She Comes From a Russian-American Tennis Family

Amanda’s parents, Olga and the late Konstantin Anisimov, emigrated from Russia to the United States in the early 1990s. Her father, who also coached her during her early career, was a key figure in her tennis development. The family spoke Russian at home, and Amanda has proudly embraced her dual cultural heritage throughout her life and career.

She Was Born in New Jersey and Raised in Florida

Amanda was born on August 31, 2001, in Freehold Township, New Jersey. Her family moved to Florida when she was very young, settling in the Miami area to support her tennis training. Florida’s year-round warm weather and abundance of tennis academies made it the ideal place for Amanda to pursue the sport seriously.

“My wife had relatives who had lived a long time in the United States,” Konstantin told The New York Times in 2017. “They sent us an invitation to come visit this country.”

“We really like Spain,” he added. “But then we recognized when we visited America that everybody who comes here is going to feel like home…America is a united country where people come from all over the world, and after a couple of years, they feel this is home, you know?”

Her Sister Inspired Her to Pick Up a Racket

Amanda’s older sister, Maria, started playing at age 10 in Moscow. Amanda, who was born in 2001 in America, watched her big sister play and credits her with the reason she got into the sport. “My sister ended up playing for UPenn at college,” she told WTA.com. “So when I was little she was playing tennis. I always saw her playing, and I wanted to do it too. That’s how I got into it, and my parents got into it too.”

She Turned Pro at Just 15 Years Old

Amanda turned professional in 2016 at age 15. That same year, she won the USTA Girls’ 18s national title and earned a wildcard into the U.S. Open qualifying draw. As a junior, she reached a career-high ITF world ranking of No. 2 and became the first American finalist at the junior French Open since 2002.

In 2017, she won two prestigious junior titles—the Grade 1 Yucatán Cup and Grade A Copa Gerdau.

Her breakthrough on the pro circuit came in April 2019 when she won her first WTA title at Copa Colsanitas in Bogotá at age 17. Two months later, she stunned the world by reaching the French Open semifinals—the youngest American to do so since Venus Williams in 1997.

She’s Linked to Tyler Roos

Amanda Anisimova has been romantically linked to Tyler Roos, the son of Australian football great Paul Roos. The two were first rumored to be dating around 2020, and they occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. However, Amanda tends to keep her personal life private.