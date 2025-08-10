Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Net Worth 2025: How Much Money ‘The View’ Co-Host Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Alyssa Farah Griffin has carved out a unique path from the corridors of Washington, D.C., to daytime television. Before joining The View as a co-host in 2022, the communications strategist held high-profile roles in the Trump administration.

Known for her political insight and candid commentary, she’s now a regular presence at the Hot Topics table, balancing her media work with speaking engagements and writing. With her growing profile in both politics and television, many are curious about how much Alyssa has earned. Find out more below.

Who Is Alyssa Farah Griffin?

Before joining the daytime talk show in 2022, Alyssa served as White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President under Donald Trump in 2020, making her the youngest person ever to hold that position. She has also worked as press secretary for the Department of Defense and communications director for the House Freedom Caucus.

Following her time in the Trump administration, she became a CNN political contributor and guest co-hosted The Viewduring its 25th season, filling in as the conservative voice after Meghan McCain’s departure, before joining as a permanent co-host the following season. Since leaving Washington, Alyssa has built a high-profile career as a political commentator and outspoken critic of Trump.

What Is Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Net Worth?

In 2025, Alyssa’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She reportedly earns around $2 million annually for her role on The View.

Is Alyssa Farah Griffin Married?

Yes. Alyssa is married to Justin Griffin, a business and political consultant. The couple got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in November 2021 in Vero Beach, Florida. The talk show host called it “the best of my life,” when sharing photos from the wedding on Instagram.

Does Alyssa Farah Griffin Have Children?

As of 2025, Alyssa does not have children, but she has been candid about her journey to start a family. In one of her most surprising on-air moments, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg stopped mid-sentence during a political discussion to ask Alyssa if she was pregnant in 2023. After the unexpected question, Alyssa laughed and asked why, to which Whoopi replied that she had “a glow.” The exchange became even more awkward when Alyssa pointed out that her mother-in-law was in the studio audience, joking, “Oh my God. You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here!”

Alyssa admitted on air that she and her husband were having discussions about starting a family. “I’m very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it,” she said, adding that she would take a pregnancy test just in case.

On The View: Behind the Table podcast in 2024, Alyssa revealed that she and Justin were going through in vitro fertilization (IVF) after trying for more than a year to conceive naturally. “I’m going through IVF right now,” she shared at the time. “My husband and I have been trying to get pregnant for about a year and a half, and it wasn’t happening naturally.”