Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Husband: All About Her Relationship With Justin Griffin

Image Credit: Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

Alyssa Farah Griffin is a TV personality and political commentator. She worked in the White House during former President Donald Trump’s administration, and she is a co-host of ‘The View.’

She’s been married to Justin Griffin since 2021.

Alyssa regularly speaks about Justin on ‘The View.’

Alyssa Farah Griffin has been a major figure in both the worlds of politics and TV in recent years. After beginning her career in media, she became a press secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence beginning in 2017. After joining the White House during former President Donald Trump’s administration, she worked in a few different roles throughout his sole term as president, and her final position was as the White House Director of Strategic Communications. She resigned in December 2020, and she later condemned the former president after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

After her work in the White House, she joined CNN as a contributor, and she guest co-hosted on The View throughout the show’s 25th season, filling in as the conservative voice, after Meghan McCain’s departure. She became a permanent co-host for the following season.

In between the White House and The View, Alyssa got married to her husband Justin Griffin, adding his last name to hers, in November 2021. Find out everything you need to know about The View co-host’s husband here!

Alyssa Won Justin Back During a Breakup With a Thirst Trap

During the dating stages, Alyssa and Justin did take a break. She revealed that while they were doing long distance, her then-boyfriend broke up with her, but she had the perfect strategy to get back together: thirst trap. “My husband and I went on one brief hiatus a few months into dating, we were doing long distance. He broke up with me. I was devastated. But how do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo,” she said in a January 2023 episode of The View, per People. “He was calling me the next day and we were back together within a few days.”

Justin Works as a Business and Communications Consultant

Justin studied political science at Clark University. He went back to school years later and got an MBA from New York University, according to his LinkedIn profile. Throughout his professional career, Justin has held a variety of jobs, some of them in the political world, but some in the private sector. He was a senior advisor and a director of finance to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. He later served as the managing director at the University of South Carolina. Currently, he’s a board member at MassVentures and a principal at Merrimack Potomac + Charles.

His Grandfather Was a Prominent Republican

Justin’s grandfather was Samuel A. Tamposi, per New Hampshire Union Leader. Samuel was a real estate developer who notably convinced many Fortune 500 companies, such as Raytheon and Anheuser Busch to go to New England, according to The New York Times. He supported former President George H.W. Bush in his campaign and time in office. His daughter Elizabeth was the head of the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Alyssa and Justin Got Married in November 2021

Alyssa revealed that Justin had proposed to her on the back of a boat on a ride on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire in July 2020. She shared the cute engagement photos on Instagram. “Best day with the man of my dreams. Love you forever,” she wrote.

The couple exchanged vows in a ceremony in Vero Beach, Florida on November 6, 2021. The talk show host called it “the best of my life,” when sharing photos from the wedding on Instagram. Alyssa revealed that unfortunately her dad and step-mom wouldn’t come to her wedding because she denounced Trump. “I love them. They’re welcome to be there on my end, but if they didn’t want to be there, why would I interrupt my special day?” she said on The View.

They’ve Discussed Having Children

In one of Alyssa’s most shocking moments on The View yet, Whoopi Goldberg stopped mid-sentence in a political discussion to ask her if she was pregnant. After the surprising question out of the blue, Alyssa asked why she thought that, and the comedian said she had a glow. Fortunately, Alyssa took it in good spirits, but there was an awkward guest in the studio that day: Justin’s mom. “Oh my God. You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here!” she said.

After speaking a little more, Alyssa said that she and Justin were having discussions about having a baby. “I’m very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it,” she said, before promising to take a pregnancy test.

They Have an Adorable Puppy

While they don’t have kids yet, Alyssa and Justin are proud parents to an adorable puppy, named Herbie. The talk show host regularly shares adorable photos of the fluffy white dog on her Instagram. Alyssa’s love of dogs is so well-known that when she celebrated her birthday on The View, the staff threw her a “Paw-ty” to showcase dogs that were up for adoption.