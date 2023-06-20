Sara Haines Defends ‘View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah-Griffin After Trump Calls Her Out: ‘I Was Offended For You’

Sara Haines stood up for her co-host Alyssa Farah-Griffin after former President Donald Trump called her out during his interview with Fox News on Monday, June 19. Sara defended her co-host after Trump accused her of changing her beliefs to join The View, after Fox anchor Brett Baier listed out many of the former president’s aides who have spoken out against him ahead of the 2024 election.

TRUMP SITS DOWN FOR HEATED FOX NEWS INTERVIEW: #TheView co-hosts weigh in following the former president's wide-ranging interview Monday night with Fox News' Bret Baier. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0vadV4NPev — The View (@TheView) June 20, 2023

After the Fox anchor listed out many of Trump’s former colleagues, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr, and many others, Trump said that he still had many ex-colleagues who “love us,” before he took the hit against Alyssa, who served as his White House Director of Strategic Communications. “I have this woman Alyssa Farah, she said the greatest things long after she left: ‘he is the greatest president we have ever had.’ Unbelievable. Then, The View offered her a contract. but, obviously, only if she changed her views and all of a sudden she can say negative things. Money gets offered to people and some people change,” he said in the interview.

As The View hosts sat at the “Hot Topics” table, Sara came to Alyssa’s defense. “Just to clear your name. Your name was shouted out at one point,” she said, while para-phrasing Trump’s quote about her. “Let me just remind him, that the second he started denying the election was when Alyssa left. It was a year and a half later when her view highly changed and she came to this show. So, I was offended for you.”

Alyssa thanked Sara for her support and explained why voters should take her and other former aides’ comments against Trump to heart. “I was in more Oval Office meetings with him than I can count. I briefed him in his cabin on Air Force Once. I’ve been on Marine One with him. I know him. I’m telling you he’s unfit for office. All those other officials are. You should believe us, because we saw it,” she said.

Alyssa continued and further explained why she thought that Trump was unfit for office, and she shared an anecdote about when she almost resigned following statements he made about the protests following George Floyd’s murder. Alyssa also tweeted out a similar statement calling him “unfit” before the show. “Imagine ANY other POTUS in modern history being so thoroughly denounced & called unfit by his senior most advisers & cabinet officials. Only Donald Trump has that distinction & it’s because he is uniquely unfit for office,” she wrote.