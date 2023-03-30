Alanis Morissette’s Husband Souleye: Their Marriage & Her Exes Ryan Reynolds & Dave Coulier

Alanis Morissette is a singer known for her hit songs “You Oughta Know”, “Thank U”, and more.

She is married to fellow musician Souleye.

Before she was married she famously dated Ryan Reynolds & Full House alum, Dave Coulier.

Most recently, she performed at a benefit for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital on Mar. 26, 2023.

“You Oughta Know” hitmaker Alanis Morissette, 48, is an award-winning singer and pop culture icon. Not only did she release her cult classic album Jagged Little Pill in 1995, but she later went on to release another eight albums. The brunette beauty also appeared in the hit TV show, Weeds, in 2005. When Alanis is not busy laying down tracks, however, she is often spotted spending time with her husband, Souleye (b. Mario Treadway), 42, and their three kids: Winter, 3, Ever, 10, and Onyx, 6. Below is everything to know about their marriage and her past romances!

Alanis & Souleye’s Marriage

After the 48-year-old recording artist had famous romances with other A-list stars, she settled down and married her husband, Souleye, in 2010. The duo hosted their “intimate ceremony” at Alanis’ home in Los Angeles on May 22 of that year, per Today. Most recently, the pair celebrated their 12-year anniversary in May 2022, which the songstress documented via Instagram. “i love shapeshifting through life with you @souleye these last twelve years have been dreams coming true and bootstraps Up and a soft place to land,” she captioned the carousel of throwback photos.

As mentioned above, Souleye and his wife have since welcomed three kids together, and she often posts about their adorable family on her social media. For Father’s Day 2022, Alanis posted another round of family photos to commemorate the special day for the proud dad. “happy father’s day @souleye so many levels of love for you…. we won the sweepstakes in the daddy department as well,” she quipped in her caption.

In May 2015, the brunette beauty opened up about her marriage to US Weekly. “We’re helping each other out,” she said at the time. “I think relationships go from infatuation to power struggle and then most people break up. I think it’s getting juicy as we’re going on the third phase of helping each other heal and grow.” She also gushed about what he does to make her feel attracted to him all over. “Flirting is nice. Dates, gifts, compliments,” she revealed. “Anytime he says anything about me emotionally like, ‘Wow. You’re really nurturing or really patient.’ That’s like full-blown sexy time for me.”

Her Romance With Ryan Reynolds

Before Souleye locked it down with Alanis, the recording artist dated Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, 46, from 2002 until 2007, per Pop Sugar. Not only did Blake Lively‘s husband date Alanis, but he nearly married her too! The former love birds got engaged in 2004, about eight years before he married the Gossip Girl alum. Sadly, Alanis and the Free Guy star called it quits after their three-year engagement, as previously reported by PEOPLE.

“Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette have mutually decided to end their engagement,” their reps told the outlet at the time. “They remain close friends and continue to have the utmost love and admiration for each other. They ask that their privacy be respected surrounding this personal matter.” Alanis later used their falling out as inspiration for her song “Torch”, which was included in her 2008 album Flavors of Entanglement, per Pop Sugar. Ryan was previously married to Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.

Alanis & ‘Full House’ Alum Dave Coulier

Earlier in Alanis’ love life, things took an interesting turn when she dated Full House actor Dave Coulier, 63. At the time of their romance, she was 18 years old, while the comedian was 33. The former pair dated from 1992 until 1994, which is notably one year before she released her hit album Jagged Little Pill. Years after the release of her hit “You Oughta Know”, Dave appeared on the Jim Norton & Sam Roberts radio show in July 2022, via Deadline, and talked about how he thought the track was about him. Despite this, Alanis has still not revealed who the song was about.

The now 63-year-old heard the song while driving, but didn’t recognize the singer’s voice at first. “I’m like, wow, this is a really cool hook,” he said. “And then I start hearing the voice. I’m like, wow, this girl can sing.” Later, when the lyrics continued he thought, “Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can’t be this guy!” He continued, “There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about. Like [in ‘Right Through You’] ‘your shake is like a fish.’ I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me,’ and we’d do this dead fish handshake. And so I started listening to it and I thought, ‘Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.’ And that was my first thought.”