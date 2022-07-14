Dave Coulier Still Shocked Alanis Morrisette’s Most Famous Revenge Song Is About Him: ‘I Can’t Be This Guy’

Who knew he was a heartbreaker? Comic Dave Coulier, 62, may be known for his silly roles, but he just opened up about being the inspiration behind one of the 90s fiercest break-up songs — the Alanis Morrisette track “You Outta Know”.
The Fuller House star has long been rumored to be the man at the center of the revenge song, and in a Jul. 14, 2022 interview on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, he talked about his reaction following the first time he heard the track back in 1995.
Dave said he caught the song while driving around Detroit and was immediately impressed. “I’m like, wow, this is a really cool hook,” he said. “And then I start hearing the voice. I’m like, wow, this girl can sing.” He didn’t recognize it was Alanis’ voice at first.
After listening to the lyrics, he had an epiphany. He laughed, remembering telling himself, “Ooh, oh no! <Laugh> Oh, I can’t be this guy.” But after hunting down the record and noticing several very personal references in the lyrics, he realized how bad the breakup was. “I started listening to it and I thought, “Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.” And that was my first thought.”
After Alanis, who dated Dave around 1992 right after his first divorce, was able to channel her anger into art, Dave said she dropped her grudge. He explained, “Years later we reconnected and she couldn’t have been sweeter. And I said, ‘What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship?’ And she said, you can say whatever you want. So she was really sweet about it. She was kind.”
It seems both have found their happily ever afters. Dave wed Melissa Bring in 2014. Alanis has been married to rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway since 2010 and they have three kids.