Where Is Monica Witt? Updates on the FBI Most Wanted Air Force Intelligence Specialist

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Monica Witt, a former U.S. Air Force counterintelligence specialist, remains one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives years after allegedly defecting to Iran and sharing classified information with the country’s intelligence services. The case gained renewed attention in May 2026 after the FBI announced a $200,000 reward for information leading to her capture. Witt was indicted on espionage-related charges in 2019, with prosecutors accusing her of exposing sensitive intelligence operations and helping Iran target former U.S. officials.

Learn more about Witt, her military career, and where investigators believe she may be now.

Who Is Monica Witt?

Witt is a former U.S. Air Force counterintelligence specialist who became one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives after allegedly defecting to Iran in 2013. In 2019, a federal grand jury indicted her on espionage-related charges, accusing her of sharing classified national defense information with the Iranian government and helping Iranian intelligence target her former American colleagues.

According to the FBI, “On February 8, 2019, a grand jury in the United States District Court, District of Columbia, indicted Witt and a federal arrest warrant was issued for her after she was charged with Conspiracy to Deliver National Defense Information to Representatives of a Foreign Government and Delivering National Defense Information to Representatives of a Foreign Government, specifically the Government of Iran.”

Born in Texas in 1979, Witt reportedly served in the Air Force from 1997 to 2008 before later working as a defense contractor. Authorities allege she eventually became affiliated with Iranian intelligence-linked groups after traveling to Iran for conferences in the early 2010s.

What Was Monica Witt’s Air Force Job?

During her military career, Witt worked as a cryptologic linguist and counterintelligence specialist for the U.S. Air Force. She trained in Persian (Farsi) at the Defense Language Institute and later served as an Air Force Office of Special Investigations special agent. Her work reportedly gave her access to highly sensitive and top-secret intelligence involving covert operations, undercover personnel, and counterintelligence programs.

According to federal investigators, Witt used her intelligence background and knowledge of U.S. operations to assist Iran after defecting. Prosecutors allege she helped Iranian operatives identify and target former U.S. intelligence officials through cyber and surveillance efforts.

Where Is Monica Witt Now?

The FBI believes Witt is currently living in Iran and may still be assisting Iranian intelligence operations. Authorities say she remains at large and could be using aliases including “Fatemah Zahra” and “Narges Witt.”

In May 2026, the FBI announced a $200,000 reward for information leading to Witt’s capture and prosecution. “The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran’s history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts,” Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division, said in a May 2026 statement, per CNN. “The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice.”