Who Is Monica Elfriede Witt? 5 Things to Know About the Ex-Airforce Sergeant

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Monica Elfriede Witt has made headlines for years for her alleged involvement in one of the most shocking espionage cases in the U.S. military. The former Air Force counterintelligence specialist was accused of defecting to Iran and sharing classified information with the Iranian government.

“The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran’s history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts,” Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division, said in a May 2026 statement, per CNN. “The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice.”

Here is what we know about Witt, her background and the accusations against her.

Monica Elfriede Witt Served in the U.S. Air Force

Witt enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1997, serving until 2008. During her military career, she was a counterintelligence specialist and cryptologic linguist, focusing on Middle Eastern operations and intelligence.

According to multiple outlets, Witt had access to sensitive information and held a top-secret security clearance while working with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI).

Monica Witt Worked as a Defense Contractor After Leaving the Military

After stepping down from active duty, Witt continued working in intelligence-related positions as a government contractor until around 2010. According to federal authorities, her involvement in classified work gave her ongoing exposure to sensitive national defense information.

Officials alleged that the knowledge and training Witt gained during her military and contractor years were used to assist Iran after she left the U.S.

Witt Was Charged With Espionage in 2019

In February 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice announced espionage-related charges against Witt. Prosecutors accused her of conspiring to provide classified national defense information to the Iranian government after she allegedly defected to Iran in 2013.

The indictment claimed that Witt exposed the identities of U.S. intelligence personnel and assisted Iranian cyber operatives in targeting Americans through hacking and surveillance campaigns.

Monica Witt Allegedly Defected to Iran

Authorities believe Witt traveled to Iran for conferences linked to anti-American propaganda efforts before she defected. According to investigators, Witt became increasingly involved with Iranian organizations and chose to remain in the country permanently.

The FBI alleged that Witt adopted alternate names while overseas and continued assisting Iranian intelligence efforts after her defection.

Witt has remained at large for years.

The FBI Has Offered a Reward for Information About Her

In 2026, the FBI renewed public attention on Witt’s case by offering a reward of up to $200,000 for information leading to her capture. Federal officials described her as a fugitive wanted for alleged espionage activities connected to Iran.

The bureau has warned that Witt’s actions may have endangered U.S. intelligence operations and personnel. Her case is considered one of the most high-profile examples of an American intelligence specialist accused of defecting to a foreign adversary.