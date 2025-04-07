Aimee Lou Wood’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Actress Makes

Image Credit: FilmMagic for HBO

Aimee Lou Wood has quickly become a standout talent on television, known for her scene-stealing roles in Sex Education and The White Lotus.

With her signature charm, emotional depth, and comedic timing, the English actress has built a dynamic career spanning television, film, and stage. Her growing list of credits has not only boosted her profile in the entertainment industry but also contributed significantly to her rising net worth.

Find out more about Aimee, including details about her career, net worth, and more below.

Who Is Aimee Lou Wood?

Aimee is an English actress, born on February 3, 1994, in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

As a child, she struggled with severe shyness and an eating disorder—challenges she later recognized as signs of being neurodivergent. “I was almost mute, very socially anxious. I couldn’t sit down and eat a meal. My mum had to leave food around the house and I’d have to snack around,” she revealed in an interview with The Times.

Aimee went on to train at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), where she honed the emotional range and sharp comedic timing that would become hallmarks of her performances. “Sometimes I feel like I can experience more of a range of emotions as a character in someone else’s story than as myself,” she shared in the same interview.

Her breakout role as Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education earned her a British Academy Television Award and opened doors to a growing career in film, television, and theater. In addition to appearing in short films and acclaimed stage productions, Aimee has also stepped into writing. She created her first series, Film Club—a six-part BBC comedy about a young woman who, after developing agoraphobia, moves back in with her mother and starts a film club in her garage.

What White Lotus Character Does Aimee Lou Wood Play?

In Season 3 of The White Lotus, Aimee plays Chelsea, a spiritual, sunny, and straight-talking guest at the luxury resort in Thailand. She’s the girlfriend of Rick (Walton Goggins), a reserved and taciturn older man.

What Is Aimee Lou Wood’s Net Worth?

Aimee has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her wealth comes from her role in Sex Education, as well as her stage work and film appearances. For The White Lotus, she reportedly earned around $40,000 per episode, also per Celebrity Net Worth.

Aimee Lou Wood’s Dating History

Aimee previously dated her Sex Education co-star Connor Swindells. The couple went public with their relationship in 2019 but reportedly split in 2020. Since then, she has kept her dating life relatively private.

In a 2021 interview with Grazia, she said, “I find it hard when I’m in relationships to maintain my sense of who I am. I’m very independent, but I’m also quite impressionable. I can be taken away from myself quite easily, I kind of start betraying myself and compromising my integrity, to keep someone else happy. That’s why it’s really important for me to have time alone.”