Aimee Lou Wood: 5 Things to Know About the ‘White Lotus’ Star

Aimee Lou Wood is a rising star in Hollywood, having appeared in several projects, including The White Lotus, which recently premiered its third season. The actress has drawn attention not only for her talent but also for comments regarding her appearance, particularly her teeth.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she shared, “I understand what it represents. People feel more confident about their imperfections. It does feel a bit weird that the thing I got bullied for is now the thing that everyone’s, like, ‘Woo!'” She continued, “It’s still the thing that’s defining me.” She continued, “It’s still the thing that’s defining me.”

Despite receiving comments about her looks, Aimee has continued to thrive in the industry. Learn more about her below.

Aimee Lou Wood Is From England

Aimee Lou Wood was born on February 3, 1994, in Stockport, United Kingdom.

She Made Her Acting Debut in Sex Education

Aimee’s breakout role came with Netflix’s Sex Education, where she portrayed Aimee Gibbs. Speaking to Elle in 2020, she said, “I had so many, some incredibly similar, experiences. I look back and can’t believe I didn’t used to get angry about stuff. I was so numb to it. Sometimes you would react how Maeve did, but then sometimes you would just go “ugh, d*ckhead” and then you were over it. It was so ingrained within me to think it was normal. It made me really reflect on how I just thought it was part of being a woman.”

She Previously Dated Her Co-Star

Aimee dated her Sex Education co-star Connor Swindells from 2018 to 2022. As of now, her relationship status is unclear, as she tends to keep her personal life private. However, it’s presumed she is currently single.

In a 2021 interview with Grazia, she said, “I find it hard when I’m in relationships to maintain my sense of who I am. I’m very independent, but I’m also quite impressionable. I can be taken away from myself quite easily, I kind of start betraying myself and compromising my integrity, to keep someone else happy. That’s why it’s really important for me to have time alone.”

Aimee Lou Wood’s Family

Not much is known about Aimee’s parents, but several outlets report they are divorced. Her mother has worked for the British counseling service Childline, and her father is a car dealer. Her sister, Emily Wood, is a makeup artist who has worked with Glamour UK and Rollacoaster Magazine, according to Notion.

Aimee Lou Wood’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aimee Lou Wood has an estimated net worth of $2 million.