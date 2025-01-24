Affirmative Action Vs. DEI: The Difference Between Them

Image Credit: Getty Images

President Donald Trump issued an executive order targeting DEI programs, which also revoked Lyndon B. Johnson‘s 1965 Executive Order 11246. This order prohibited discrimination in hiring, promotion, and treatment based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, while also requiring federal contractors to implement affirmative action to ensure equal employment opportunities, among other provisions.

Given these changes, some may be wondering: What’s the difference between DEI and affirmative action? Find out more below.

What Does DEI Stand For?

The term “DEI” stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, while “DEIA” adds Accessibility.

Under the Joe Biden administration, executive orders were signed to expand federal workplace protections, covering groups such as pregnant workers, military spouses, caregivers, and others.

What Is Affirmative Action?

Affirmative action focuses on addressing historical injustices by implementing preferential treatment, often mandated by law, to ensure opportunities for historically marginalized groups.

What’s the Difference Between Affirmative Action and DEI?

The main difference between the two is that DEI focuses on fostering diversity and inclusivity in the present, while affirmative action specifically addresses past inequities to correct systemic imbalances. Affirmative action might involve setting quotas, giving preference in hiring or admissions, or considering demographic characteristics as part of decision-making processes.

What Is Trump’s Executive Order on Federal DEI Employees?

President Trump’s executive order mandates that federal hiring, promotions, and performance reviews focus on “individual initiative” rather than “DEI-related factors.” Trump and other critics have consistently argued that federal DEI programs discriminate against certain groups, including white Americans.

The executive order, posted by the White House, describes DEI programs as “illegal and immoral discrimination,” claiming that these “diversity, equity, and inclusion” initiatives have been imposed across nearly every aspect of the federal government.

Tuesday’s order also extends beyond federal agencies, instructing the attorney general to submit, within 120 days, “recommendations for enforcing federal civil rights laws” and to take measures to discourage the private sector from engaging in illegal discrimination or DEI practices. Trump is further directing the attorney general to develop a plan to prevent the private sector from adopting or continuing DEI programs.

Did Trump Fire All Federal DEI Employees?

A memo from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, issued Tuesday evening, instructed that all federal DEI employees be placed on leave by Wednesday night.

By Thursday, January 23, federal agencies were required to compile a list of federal DEI offices and employees. By Friday, January 31, they are expected to develop a plan for executing a ‘reduction-in-force’ of these employees.