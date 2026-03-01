Search

See the list of winners from the 2026 Actor Awards! (This list will be updated throughout the awards ceremony)

Reading Time: 3 minutes
March 1, 2026 6:03PM EST
Actor Awards 2026 Winners: See Who Won at the SAG Awards (Updating Live)
The annual SAG Awards, presented by the Screen Actors Guild, got the ultimate glow-up, as host Kristen Bell teased in a teaser prior to the show. Now called the Actor Awards, the ceremony is held in Los Angeles, California, to honor the best dramatic and comedic on-screen performances over the past year — in film and TV.

Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on who won an Actor Award right here! (UPDATING LIVE)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
  • Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
  • Erin Doherty – Adolescence
  • Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
  • Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
  • Owen Cooper – Adolescence
  • Stephen Graham – Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
  • Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
  • Jean Smart – Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
  • Seth Rogen – The Studio
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • The Studio
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Britt Lower – Severance
  • Parker Posey – The White Lotus
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
  • Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • The Diplomat
  • Landman
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
  • Amy Madigan – Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Miles Caton – Sinners
  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal – Hamnet
  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

  • Andor
  • Landman
  • The Last of Us
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things