Actor Awards 2026 Winners: See Who Won at the SAG Awards (Updating Live)

The annual SAG Awards, presented by the Screen Actors Guild, got the ultimate glow-up, as host Kristen Bell teased in a teaser prior to the show. Now called the Actor Awards, the ceremony is held in Los Angeles, California, to honor the best dramatic and comedic on-screen performances over the past year — in film and TV.

Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on who won an Actor Award right here! (UPDATING LIVE)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Studio

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower – Severance

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton – Sinners

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series