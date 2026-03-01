Actor Awards 2026 Winners: See Who Won at the SAG Awards (Updating Live)

The annual SAG Awards, presented by the Screen Actors Guild, got the ultimate glow-up, as host Kristen Bell teased in a teaser prior to the show. Now called the Actor Awards, the ceremony is held in Los Angeles, California, to honor the best dramatic and comedic on-screen performances over the past year — in film and TV.
Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on who won an Actor Award right here! (UPDATING LIVE)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- Seth Rogen – The Studio
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Studio
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- Landman
- The Pitt
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Miles Caton – Sinners
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Andor
- Landman
- The Last of Us
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things