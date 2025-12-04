Matthew Perry’s Doctor: All About Salvador Plasencia & His Involvement in the Actor’s Death

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The death of Friends star Matthew Perry continues to raise questions, especially following new developments involving physician Salvador Plasencia. After being sentenced for illegally distributing ketamine, Plasencia’s actions in the period leading up to Perry’s death have come under closer review.

Below, learn more about what happened to Perry and the role the doctor played in the case.

How Did Matthew Perry Die?

Perry was found dead on October 28, 2023, floating face-down in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. An autopsy concluded that the cause of death was the “acute effects of ketamine.”

While drowning, coronary artery disease, and the presence of buprenorphine (a medication used to treat opioid dependence) were listed as contributing factors, the primary lethal cause was ketamine’s effects, including respiratory depression and cardiovascular overstimulation. The official manner of death was ruled accidental.

How Long Had Dr. Salvador Plasencia Been Practicing Medicine?

Plasencia operated a clinic in the Los Angeles area (Santa Monica / Calabasas region) and supplied ketamine to Perry in the weeks leading up to the actor’s death. By the time of his sentencing, Plasencia had surrendered his license to prescribe controlled substances — effectively ending his ability to legally practice medicine in that capacity.

Because reports focus on his misconduct, they don’t state how many years he had practiced before the criminal case — just that he was a licensed physician until recently.

Is Dr. Salvador Plasencia Going to Jail?

Yes. On December 3, 2025, a federal court sentenced Dr. Salvador Plasencia to 30 months (2½ years) in federal prisonfor illegally distributing ketamine to Perry before the actor’s overdose death. He pleaded guilty in July 2025 to four felony counts of distributing ketamine—a plea entered as part of the broader investigation into Perry’s death. The court also imposed a fine and ordered supervised release following his prison term.

While prosecutors acknowledged that Plasencia did not provide the exact dose that caused Perry’s death, the judge ruled his actions “fed” the addiction and contributed to the chain of events leading to the overdose.