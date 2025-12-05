Madison Prewett’s Husband: All About Grant Troutt & Her Post-‘Bachelor’ Life

Image Credit: Getty Images

Madison Prewett didn’t walk away from The Bachelor with an engagement, but her love story was only just beginning. Two years after competing for Peter Weber’s heart, the reality star met Grant Troutt — and their whirlwind romance quickly turned into a faith-centered marriage. Since then, Madison has stepped into a new chapter filled with family, ministry, and life far removed from the drama of reality TV.

Learn more about her time on The Bachelor and her marriage to Grant Troutt below.

When Was Madison Prewett on The Bachelor?

Madison appeared on season 24 of The Bachelor in early 2020, competing for Peter’s heart. She quickly became one of the standout contestants that season, known for her strong faith, close relationship with her family, and her decision to remain abstinent until marriage.

Madison made it to Peter’s final two, but she chose to leave the show during the finale after realizing their values didn’t fully align. She briefly reunited with Peter after filming wrapped, but they ultimately split just days later.

How Long Have Madison Prewett & Grant Troutt Been Together?

Madison and Grant began dating in late 2021 after being introduced through mutual friends and shared church circles. Their connection moved quickly — they went public in April 2022, got engaged in July 2022, and married just three months later in October 2022 in a large, faith-centered ceremony attended by family, friends, and several Bachelor Nation stars.

On the December 1, 2025, episode of her Stay True Podcast, Madison reflected on their journey, calling marriage “the most beautiful, humble, refining, wild adventure [and] best friendship.” She joked about their whirlwind engagement, saying, “The world thought we were crazy… maybe we were a little bit, but also we were just so excited to get married,” adding that she and Grant have “learned a lot in those three years” since becoming husband and wife.

Since tying the knot, the couple has been vocal about keeping their marriage grounded in their Christian values, attending ministry events together, and sharing glimpses of their newlywed life on social media.

Does Madison Prewett Have Kids?

Yes, Madison and Grant welcomed a baby daughter, Hosanna Rose Troutt, on January 20, 2025.