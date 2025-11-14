What Is ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ About? Plot & Cast Explained

Image Credit: Disney

The Jonas Brothers are ringing in the holidays with A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, marking a full-circle moment for the trio who first became household names during their Disney Channel era. Now global superstars, Joe, Nick and Kevin bring that same mix of humor and heart into a new festive project filled with nostalgia, family warmth, and big celebrity surprises. While promoting the film, they reflected on their own holiday traditions — with Nick sharing, “I smell pumpkin chocolate chip cookies,” and Joe recalling their infamous family casserole that’s “a hit or miss.” They also opened up about treasured memories with their late grandfather, with Nick saying, “We think about the last Christmas we had with him and how special it was.”

Below, learn everything to know about A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

Do Nick, Joe, and Kevin Play Themselves in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie?

Yes—they do. Nick, Joe and Kevin all appear as versions of themselves.

What Is A Very Jonas Christmas Movie About?

The official synopsis states that the brothers “face a series of escalating obstacles … as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.” Their simple plan quickly unravels as they face a chain of travel mishaps, missed connections, and unexpected obstacles. As the chaos escalates, the brothers discover that Santa may be behind the disruptions—testing their patience, their bond, and their ability to refocus on what truly matters during the holidays.

Who Is in the Cast of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie?

The film stars:

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas — playing themselves

Chloe Bennet

Billie Lourd

Laverne Cox

Randall Park

K.J. Apa

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa)

Will Ferrell — appearing with his real family as over-the-top Jonas Brothers superfans

Additional cameos include Kenny G and Justin Tranter.

How Can I Watch A Very Jonas Christmas Movie?

The movie is streaming exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. It premiered on November 14, 2025.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie Trailer