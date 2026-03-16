‘A Quiet Place 3’: Release Date, Cast, Plot & More Updates on the Sequel

Image Credit: Paramount+

A Quiet Place introduced horror fans to a new kind of fear when the first film hit theaters in 2018. Now that John Krasinski‘s franchise has expanded with a sequel and a prequel, the actor-director-writer-producer announced that part 3 will begin production this year!

“So proud to be a part of this A Quiet Place Family…old and new!” Krasinski captioned a social media post in March 2026, which revealed scripts with each actor’s name. “Here we go!”

Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s wife, leads the series after his character was killed off in the first movie.

Hollywood Life has all the latest updates on A Quiet Place Part III below.

A Quiet Place 3 Release Date

The third A Quiet Place movie will be released in theaters on July 30, 2027. Krasinski confirmed the release date in his March 2026 social media post.

In a previous 2025 Instagram post, Krasinski hinted that the third installment would be released on July 9, 2027, but it appears the release date was slightly pushed back.

Who Will Be in the Quiet Place 3 Cast?

As seen in Krasinski’s social media announcement, the main cast of A Quiet Place Part III will feature Emily, Cillian Murphy, Katy O’Brian, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Jack O’Connell and Jason Clarke.

Emily will reprise her role as the Abbott matriarch, Evelyn, Cillian will return as Emmett, Simmonds is coming back as Regan, Evelyn’s daughter, and Jupe will return as Marcus, Evelyn’s son.

What Happened at the End of A Quiet Place 2?

A Quiet Place Part II ended with Regan (Simmonds) leaving her cochlear implant connected to a radio station’s microphone so other survivors could use the broadcast to fend off the violent aliens. The second film’s conclusion reflects hope for humanity as a younger survivor learned how they can fight back.

Regan’s significance in the franchise is moreover proven once again that she could be the key to restoring humans’ control over Earth.