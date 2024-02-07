‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Everything We Know About the Prequel

Shhh. Fans of A Quiet Place have been dedicated to the sci-fi/horror franchise since the first film dropped in 2018. While fans have an understanding of the universe that the characters exist in, needing to remain silent and communicate with sign language after Earth was invaded by blind extraterrestrials with super-focused hearing, the series has yet to tackle when the aliens first arrived. A Quiet Place: Day One will tackle how the characters in the film got to where they were in the first two films.

While the new movie won’t be released until the summer, fans got their first look at the new sci-fi prequel on February 7, 2024. With the first glimpse at the new movie, Hollywood Life has compiled all the details you need to know about the upcoming movie here!

A Quiet Place: Day One Release Date

A Quiet Place: Day One is currently set to hit theaters on June 28, 2024. The sequel comes four years after the last film in the franchise, A Quiet Place II, which was released in March 2020.

A Quiet Place: Day One Cast & Crew

Cast

With the new movie being a prequel, it doesn’t appear that the characters from the original two movies (The Abbott Family) are set to appear, such as John Krasinski, who also wrote and directed the first two films. Neither will Emily Blunt, who played John’s wife in the original movie (the pair are married in real life). It does not appear that Cillian Murphy, who also starred in the sequel will appear.

Lupita Nyong’o will star in the new movie although details about her character are sparing, besides the fact that her name is Sam. She appears alongside Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, who plays Eric. Other stars include Hereditary actor Alex Wolff, True Blood alum Denis O’Hare, and Blood Diamond star Djimon Hounsou.

Crew

Unlike the original two movies, John Krasinski did not write or direct A Quiet Place: Day One, but the script is based on a story that he co-wrote with Michael Sarnoski, who did direct the movie and write the screenplay. John is still a producer, alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller, per IMDb.

Trailer

The first trailer was released on February 7, 2024. The preview begins with a flashback to the first movie with the family speaking in sign language over a year after the alien invasion. It then cuts to a bustling New York City street with a meteor shower stopping civilians in their tracks, before an alien seemingly crashes down.

In the aftermath, the extraterrestrials begin attacking New Yorkers, as Sam tries to escape. There are also scenes of her with Eric, planning to escape the city. There are also clips of a subway station, a hospital, and different New York City landmarks being destroyed. At the end of the trailer, Sam watches an alien run outside of a window of a building in silence.

What Is A Quiet Place: Day One About?

More specific details about the plot of A Quiet Place: Day One have yet to be released. As the title indicates, it does give some background into the post-apocalyptic world that the first two movies take place in. It also follows Sam’s journey out of New York while the extraterrestrials invade.