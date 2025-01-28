‘9 to 5’ Movie Remake: Cast Rumors, Potential Release Date & More

Image Credit: CBS

Remakes are all the rage, especially when it comes to classic 80s films like 9 to 5, starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. Rumors have been circulating that Hollywood is planning a reboot of the iconic comedy for a new generation to enjoy.

Who will star in the remake? When will it be released? Keep reading as Hollywood Life shares the latest details about the rumored reboot.

What Is the Original 9 to 5 Movie About?

9 to 5 was released in 1980, directed by Colin Higgins. On IMDb the storyline is as followed, “Meet Franklin Hart (Dabney Coleman). The biggest ‘sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot’ boss on the planet. He thrills in taking advantage of his head female office staff; humiliating, downplaying, and condescending against them whenever conveniently possible, particularly his top assistant Violet (Lily Tomlin). Long-exhausted over his gruesome bullishness, Violet, alongside co-workers Doralee (Dolly Parton) and Judy (Jane Fonda) comprise comical methods of ‘doing him in,’ when a freak incident occurs. They then manage to kidnap Hart and trap him in his own house, while assuming control of his department, and productivity leaps. But just how long can they keep him tied up?”

Is There a 9 to 5 Remake?

According to several outlets, Jennifer Aniston is developing a reboot of 9 to 5. While little has been confirmed, a source told Life & Style Magazine, “With another season of The Morning Show completed, Jen is focused on getting her 9 to 5remake in shape. It’s looking increasingly likely that she’ll star in the film as well as produce it.” The insider added, “The script is coming together, and Jen is now focused on recruiting next-generation talent. There are only a few names on her list that can bring momentum to the project.”

Who Could Be in the 9 to 5 Remake Cast?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Aniston has Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Sydney Sweeney in mind for the lead roles. The source noted that these three stars have “proven they can do comedy” and would bring large fan bases to the film.

When Will the 9 to 5 Remake Come Out?

While there hasn’t been an official green light, Life & Style Magazine reported that Aniston hopes to start filming next year. However, no release date has been announced yet.