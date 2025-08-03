2028 Presidential Election Candidates: Republicans & Democrats Vying for White House

Image Credit: Getty Images

We’re still three years away from the 2028 presidential election, but multiple names in both the Democrat and Republican parties are in the conversation to run for office. One of them is JD Vance, who currently serves as Donald Trump‘s vice president. However, Trump previously said that he didn’t expect his VP to succeed him in 2028 but noted that it was still “too early” to make that prediction.

While sitting down with Fox News’ Bret Baier in February 2025, Baier asked Trump if he believed Vance would become the next president after his term ends.

“No,” Trump said, adding, “But he’s very capable. I mean, I don’t think that it, you know, I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early. We’re just starting.”

After Baier pointed out that Vance would be “looking for an endorsement” once midterms roll around, Trump responded, “Yeah, a lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening, almost three weeks, in the history of the presidency. We’ve done so much, so fast. And we really had to cause they have really, what they’ve done to our country is so sad. It’s so sad. We’re going to be bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”

Below, find out who is considered a potential presidential candidate for the 2028 election.

2028 Potential Republican Presidential Candidates

JD Vance: Vance is still considered Trump’s potential successor since he’s been a staunch advocate for the president and a top name in the Republican Party.

Marco Rubio: The secretary of state is a top contender because of his loyalty to Trump and his former run in 2016.

Ron DeSantis: The Florida governor has sparred with Trump on a few issues, but his strict stance on immigration crackdowns make him a top contender among Republicans.

Glenn Youngkin: The Republican governor of Virginia’s term is ending soon, so he’ll be open for a new job.

2028 Potential Democrat Presidential Candidates

Gavin Newsom: The California governor’s term is coming to an end, and many are calling for him to run for office.

Pete Buttigieg: The former secretary of transportation previously ran against Joe Biden and has been vocal in red and blue states. He is also one of the few Democrats who has appeared in Fox News interviews.

Andy Beshear: The Kentucky governor has vocalized his goal to flip red states.

Ruben Gallego: The Democrat’s name has been thrown around the conversation of who will run in 2028.