‘143’ by Katy Perry: Everything You Need To Know About Her Upcoming Album

Get ready KatyCats because this ‘California girl’ has revealed on her social platforms that she is releasing a new album called 143, later this year. This upcoming album will be Katy Perry’s sixth studio record.

Release Date

She revealed on Wednesday, July 10th, via her social media the news on her awaited album – which can now be able to pre-order– is set to release on September 20. The album cover displayed the 39-year-old floating in a transparent top and sheer skirt with a pink and blue-purple background.

Meaning Behind 143

As per the “Fireworks” hitmaker, she noted in a statement, “I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message.” The number was used back in the 90s which signified “I Love You.”

“WOMAN’S WORLD” Release

Katy’s first single from the album “Woman’s World” is set to drop on Thursday, July 11. She has already posted small snippets of the song on her Instagram which goes like, “ It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it / Uh-huh, uh-huh/ It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it/ Uh-huh, uh-huh/ You better celebrate/ ‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away/ It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it/ Uh-huh, uh-huh.” Along with the song release, the following day Friday, July 12, the music video will premiere.

First Album Since Departure From ‘American Idol’

The “Wide Awake” singer’s said goodbye to her time judging on American Idol on season 22. After seven seasons, the artist had revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live , “This fall in September I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rockin’ Rio. It’s really exciting — it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans. I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with like the heart of America. But I feel like i need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat…”

With a very emotional ending, she returned to music. Her previous albums are – One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, PRISM, Witness, and Smile.