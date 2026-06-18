Where to Watch the Knicks Parade: Livestreaming & Cable Options

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It’s a big day for New Yorkers on Thursday, June 18, as the Knicks take over the city for their long-awaited championship parade. After clinching their first NBA title in more than five decades, the team is being honored with a ticker-tape parade through Lower Manhattan, and thousands of fans were ready to line up to celebrate the historic win. But for those who can’t make it through the overly packed crowds and subways, there are ways to enjoy the festivities from home.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Knicks parade on TV and online.

What Time Does the Knicks Parade Start?

The New York Knicks’ championship parade begins at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 18. The celebration will travel along Broadway through the iconic Canyon of Heroes, starting near Battery Park and ending at City Hall Plaza.

Several broadcasters are kicking off their live coverage before the parade officially begins. Many local stations are expected to start coverage between 9 and 9:30 a.m. ET, offering pre-parade commentary and live reports.

How to Watch the Knicks Parade on TV

Fans in the New York area can watch the parade live on several local television networks. Coverage is expected to air on:

ABC7 New York

CBS New York

NBC 4 New York

FOX 5 New York

MSG Network

SNY

Local stations will provide coverage of the parade route and the City Hall ceremony. CBS New York announced that its live coverage would begin at 9 a.m. ET, while MSG Network and SNY are also carrying the event live for basketball fans.

Viewers with traditional cable can simply tune in to their local affiliate or regional sports network to watch the celebration live.

Can I Stream the Knicks Parade for Free?

Yes. Several free streaming options are available for fans who don’t have cable.

Many local stations are expected to stream portions of their parade coverage on their websites and mobile apps.

Streaming platforms such as DIRECTV Stream offer free trial options that include access to local broadcast stations in many markets.

Fans can also check the official websites and apps of ABC7, CBS New York, NBC 4 New York, FOX 5 New York, MSG Network and SNY for livestreams on parade day. Some platforms may require a TV provider login, while others may offer free live coverage.