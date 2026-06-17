When Is the Knicks Parade? Date, Time & Attendance Details

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The wait is finally over for Knicks fans. After defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center in Texas, the Knicks captured their first NBA championship since 1973 and sent New York City into celebration mode. Led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and fellow stars Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, the team is heading back to Manhattan for a long-awaited ticker-tape parade through the famed Canyon of Heroes. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also announced a City Hall ceremony where the team will receive the Keys to the City, marking one of the biggest sports celebrations New York has seen in years.

Here’s everything to know about the Knicks parade, including the date, start time, attendance details and how to watch live.

What Day Is the Knicks Parade in New York?

The New York Knicks’ championship parade is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, following the team’s first NBA title in 53 years. Mayor Mamdani announced the celebration shortly after the Knicks clinched the NBA Finals.

“For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment. Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart — just like the five boroughs itself,” Mayor Mamdani said.

“New Yorkers have cheered for our team from packed living rooms in the Bronx to watch parties in Brooklyn, from bars in Queens to Staten Island to Manhattan, and Madison Square Garden itself. Now it’s time for our city to celebrate together. Bing bong.”

What Time Does the Knicks Parade Start?

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET near Battery Park in Lower Manhattan. The celebration will continue afterward with a championship ceremony and Key to the City presentation at City Hall Plaza.

How to Attend the Knicks Parade

Fans can attend for free by lining the parade route along Broadway’s famous Canyon of Heroes. The procession will travel north from Battery Park through Lower Manhattan before ending at City Hall.

If you’ve been anywhere near New York during the playoffs, you already know the vibes. Knicks fans have been taking over the streets after practically every big win, turning Midtown and the area around Madison Square Garden into one giant party. With the team finally bringing home its first championship in 53 years, expect the city to show up in a major way. If you’re planning to attend, get there early because the crowds are expected to be huge.

How to Watch the Knicks Parade Live

Fans who can’t make it to Manhattan will likely be able to watch the parade live on local New York television stations and streaming platforms. Major outlets are expected to provide live coverage of the historic celebration.