Adele & Rich Paul Went From “Cordial” to Engaged. The Quiet Shift Most Couples Miss

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Adele‘s fiancé, Rich Paul, is finally talking. Five years in, one engagement ring deep, and the LeBron-whispering sports agent is opening up about how the biggest pop star alive ended up on his arm. His word for how it started? “Cordial.”

Cordial. Like a handshake at a charity gala. Like two adults nodding politely at the same party.

And then, somewhere between the small talk and the second meeting, something flipped. Rich Paul isn’t spelling out the exact moment. He doesn’t have to. Anyone who’s ever stood across from a friend and suddenly thought, oh no, it’s you, knows the feeling. It’s quiet. It’s biological. And it changes everything.

That shift, from cordial to claimed, is the part nobody warns you about.

The Moment Your Body Picks Someone

I see this in my San Francisco office every week. Two people who started as colleagues, gym friends, mutuals at a wedding. The relationship was easy when nothing was at stake. Then one day, the body decides.

You’re at a party. Or, in my case, breakdancing at a club. You see someone. They see you. You preen a little. They preen a little. On the surface, you’re just trading compliments about each other’s dance moves.

Underneath, your limbic system is filing paperwork. It’s quietly going, this is the one I’m hoping my emotional love needs will be met by. And if they’re doing the same thing back, you’ve just signed an unwritten contract.

That contract is the whole game. Because your first need as a human, back when you were a newborn, was a good-enough other on the other side of your birth. Someone there for you physically and emotionally. Otherwise you died. Nothing about that wiring has changed. We’re all still little babies when it comes to love. That’s just how we’re built.

So when Adele and Rich went from cordial to coupled, here’s what actually happened. Two nervous systems shook hands and said, you’re the one I want to feel loved by. Game on.

Which is beautiful. And also why it suddenly feels so much harder than it used to.

Why “Easy” Becomes “Why Are We Fighting About Coffee”

Here’s the part that blindsides couples. When you were cordial, you were rational. You could disagree about a restaurant, a movie, a flight time, and walk away fine. Nobody was a keynote speaker on anybody’s flaws.

Then the bond forms. And suddenly everything is loaded.

Almost every couple comes into my office at first as the world-renowned expert on the problems of their partner. If I held a conference next week on your partner’s issues, you would be the keynote speaker. They’d be the keynote speaker on yours. We have to reverse who’s the expert on whom.

The reason this happens is simple, and most people hate hearing it. You think you’re arguing about coffee. Or sex. Or whose turn it is to load the dishwasher. You’re not. Underneath every topic is the same question. Are you there for me? Am I important to you?

If you’re a global superstar and your fiancé is one of the most powerful agents in sports, your version of that question gets dressed up in glamorous clothes. Tours. Schedules. Whose career bends around whose. But the question underneath is the same one a baby asks. Will you stay?

If you’ve been wondering why your own “easy” relationship suddenly feels combustible, you can find out your relationship pattern in a few minutes. It clears up a lot.

The Counterintuitive Part Nobody Tells Adele (Or You)

Here’s what I wish someone had told me when I was younger, and what I think Adele and Rich already seem to know intuitively.

Disconnection is a feature, not a bug.

The culture sells us a story that healthy couples don’t fight. That if you’re really right for each other, it stays cordial forever. That’s not true, and it’s a brutal standard to hold yourself to. Disconnection is evidence that you actually love each other and scare each other because you mean so much to each other.

The only reason you fight is because the connection means so much to both of you that you both feel threatened. You both hurt. The paradox is that your worst fights only happen because you love them so much and they love you so much. The fight is a crazy miscommunication, a manifestation of all the ways that hurt.

Read that twice. Your worst fight last month was proof of love. Awkward, painful, embarrassing proof. But proof.

I tell every couple I work with: not getting into cycles isn’t even on the table. It’s not on offer. Even the dance break at a Las Vegas residency doesn’t change that. If two people matter to each other, they’re going to scare each other. That’s where the actual work starts. This is also the science behind red flags in a relationship, the difference between a pattern that’s hurting you and a pattern that’s just love showing up loud.

What I’d Tell Rich And Adele Over Dinner

Stop trying to win the topic. The topic is a decoy.

When the next fight comes, and it will, because you’re engaged now and the stakes just went up again, try this. Pause in the middle. Say out loud, I think we’re scaring each other right now. Watch what happens. Most couples soften within sixty seconds because somebody finally named the real thing.

Then do the repair. The magic of a relationship isn’t being connected all the time. The magic happens when two people are brave enough to do a real repair after a real rupture. Cordial people don’t need to repair. They just drift. You two stopped being cordial five years ago. Welcome to the part that matters.

And by the way, the fact that Rich is publicly using the word “cordial” to describe the beginning tells me something good. He remembers the before. He noticed the shift. People who notice the shift tend to honor the bond.

The Line Worth Screenshotting

Cordial is safe. Cordial is easy. Cordial also can’t break your heart, which means it can’t grow you either.

The moment Adele and Rich stopped being cordial is the same moment they signed up for everything that came next. The scares. The repairs. The ring. The ordinary Tuesday where one of them feels unseen and the other has to choose, again, to come close instead of cold.

That’s not a downgrade from cordial. That’s the upgrade. That’s the whole point.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Figs O’Sullivan and his wife, Teale, are couples’ therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built Figlet, our AI relationship coach, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.