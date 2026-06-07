Why Was Morgan Wallen’s Pittsburgh Concert Cancelled? Tour Update & Refund Details

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Morgan Wallen cancelled his second Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, show during his Still The Problem Tour, raising eyebrows among some concertgoers. The 33-year-old country music singer announced the news via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 6, and che cited “adverse weather conditions” as the deciding factor.

Morgan informed fans that refunds would be made. However, others are still curious about his recent tour activity after the “One Night” singer flipped over a piano on stage while experiencing technical difficulties.

Here’s what we know about Morgan’s second Pittsburgh cancellation.

Why Was Morgan Wallen’s Pittsburgh Concert Cancelled?

Morgan announced that the weather conditions were the reason behind the cancellation of his June 6 show.

“After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night,” he wrote in an Instagram Stories announcement. “Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority.”

In a follow-up Instagram Stories video, Morgan insisted that local officials told his team that they should cancel his concert.

“This morning, my team walked on the bus and told me they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh tonight, and I said, ‘Why?’” the Tennessee native recalled in the clip. “They said that there was going to be strong winds in the area, and I said, ‘OK.’ So, that is what I did in that moment, and I trusted my team.”

Morgan doubled down on the “truth of the matter,” which is that he has “a large stage that, in those conditions, could become fatal to a lot of folks around it. So, I did the best I could with the information I had in that moment.”

Was There Bad Weather in Pittsburgh That Night?

Although officials told Morgan’s team that high winds were coming, fans were frustrated once the weather cleared up. Many slammed Morgan for the cancellation, and many took to social media to call him out.

KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin tweeted that evening, “Breaking news: Outrage over the Morgan Wallen show cancellation! Acrisure stadium officials fuming. Sources confirm… Wallen left town on plane before they even had meeting and demanded they announce the cancellation after he was in the air [sic].”

The online outrage also revisited Morgan’s controversial on-stage moment one week prior, when he flipped over a piano after experiencing technical difficulties.

Morgan addressed the backlash of his show’s cancellation in his Instagram Stories video, calling the backlash “nonsense.”

“I’ve been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air,” Morgan explained in the video. “I think my true fans know that that’s not how I operate in general, but I had to say it.”

How to Get Refunds for Morgan Wallen’s Pittsburgh Concert Cancellation

Morgan informed fans that refunds would be available at the point of purchase.