Dua Lipa Married Callum Turner. The Real Work Starts Now.

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Dua Lipa kissed Callum Turner in a London ceremony this weekend, and the internet did what it always does. Squealed. Zoomed in on the dress. Pulled up the two-year timeline from soft launch to “I do.”

The “Physical” singer and the “Eternity” actor look impossibly aligned. Same indie-film taste. Same book club energy. Same easy chemistry on every red carpet they’ve shared since 2023.

And here’s the part nobody wants to read on their phone right now: the wedding is the easy part.

The hard part is what happens at month fourteen of marriage, when the version of each other they fell for starts to slip, and the nervous system asks a question that no Vogue spread can answer. Are you really there for me. Am I really enough.

The wedding is a ritual. The work is biological.

A ceremony is more than a party. It’s a formal declaration to two nervous systems that this person is now your primary attachment figure. Your safe harbor. Your home base.

That’s a big biological promise. From the cradle to the grave, humans are an interdependent species. We’re hardwired to need emotional bonding to feel safe in the world, and the person we marry becomes the one our nervous system scans first, last, and constantly.

Early in a romance, both people are running what I call protector parts. The Seducer. The Cool Girlfriend. The Effortless Boyfriend. You perform the version of yourself you believe is most chooseable, because at that stage it feels safer to seduce than to be raw.

Dua and Callum have had two years of that. Two years of soft launches and shared book recommendations and being photographed looking like they smell good. That’s not fake. That’s how falling in love actually works.

But somewhere past the wedding day, the performance gives way to daily reality. And in daily reality, you bump into each other’s unresolved attachment wounds. When one partner senses distance, the other partner’s nervous system doesn’t register it as a minor scheduling issue. It registers it as a threat to survival.

That’s when the protest and withdrawal cycle starts. One reaches. One retreats. Both hurt. Both react in ways that accidentally hurt the other. I call it the Waltz of Pain, and every couple I’ve ever worked with has danced it.

The trap waiting for couples who look this perfect

Here’s the specific danger for couples who already look like a magazine spread on their wedding day.

When the external life is pristine, both people start carrying an unconscious expectation that the internal relationship should be just as smooth. They’ve arrived. They’ve made it. The aesthetic is locked in. So any moment of normal relational friction lands as catastrophic failure.

I see this constantly with high-achieving clients. Executives. Creatives. Performers. Their sensitivity to feeling injured actually goes up, not down, the more successful they get. They sit in my office wondering how they can run a tour, run a studio, run a company, and still not be able to get through a Tuesday dinner without one of them shutting down.

It gets worse. Smart, successful people are exceptionally skilled at intellectualizing pain. When conflict shows up, they send in The Representative. The polished, articulate, beautifully dressed public version of themselves. They litigate the relationship like a boardroom. They become world-class experts on their partner’s flaws while dodging their own raw feelings entirely.

Underneath all that competence is usually a frightened person quietly suffocating in the fear that they’re either a constant disappointment or completely alone. This is also the moment when fans and tabloids start projecting parasocial fantasies onto the marriage, which can warp into the obsession-as-love trap where intensity gets mistaken for intimacy. If you’re curious where your own attachment wiring points, discover your attachment dynamic before you need it in a fight.

Conflict is proof, not pathology

Mainstream culture and the comments section will tell you that any sign of friction in a celebrity marriage is evidence of a toxic relationship. Healthy love is supposed to look flawless. Effortless. Curated.

I think that’s backwards.

Volatility is the nervous system telling you this person matters. Couples fight because they love each other so much that the pain of disconnection is biologically intolerable. If Callum didn’t matter to Dua, her body wouldn’t bother mounting a reaction. If she didn’t matter to him, he wouldn’t shut down to protect himself. The defense is proof of the bond.

When a couple comes in after a brutal three-day fight, I sometimes tell them to go buy champagne. The fight is evidence that the connection between them is real enough to hurt this much.

There are no villains here. There are two truths, one loop, and two frightened humans trying to survive the terror of losing each other. Labeling a partner as toxic or a narcissist offers false certainty and feeds the loop. Real compassion sees the scared person underneath the awful behavior, which is also the science behind breadcrumbing and most other patterns the gossip industry loves to pathologize.

What I’d actually tell them

If Dua and Callum walked into my office a year from now, exhausted from the pressure of being The Couple, here’s where I’d start.

Give up the dream of never fighting again. The magic isn’t in avoiding rupture. The magic is in how fast and how honestly you repair.

Then build what I call the Sovereign Us. The myth of hyper-individualism, where a marriage is just two separate sovereign people running parallel lives, collapses under the weight of real intimacy. Real love has three sovereign entities. Me. You. The Us. The Us is a living thing with its own needs, and protecting it matters more than winning the argument about who texted whom back.

The move underneath all of this is small and brutal. Notice when you’re stuck in the story of your partner’s flaws. Turn the flashlight inward. Drop below the anger into the soft thing underneath, the longing, the shame, the fear. And then say that soft thing out loud, without a single drop of criticism attached.

That’s the actual proof of work in a marriage. Not the wedding photos.

The line worth screenshotting

A wedding is a beautiful promise. A marriage is what happens when two people keep choosing to turn toward each other in the dark, even after the dress is dry cleaned and the guests have gone home. Dua and Callum just made the promise. Now they get to spend the rest of their lives learning what it actually costs to keep it. That’s not a warning. That’s the good news.

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Figs O’Sullivan and his wife Teale are couples therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built the Figlet platform, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.