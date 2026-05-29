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As the United States prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, organizers are planning a massive nationwide event in the nation’s capital. The Freedom 250 Great American State Fair will bring together all 50 states and U.S. territories for more than two weeks of exhibits, entertainment, food and cultural attractions on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The event has recently drawn attention after several performers withdrew from its concert lineup. In response, Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner said organizers respect “the rights of any artist to make their own decisions” and emphasized that the fair is intended to celebrate “250 years of American freedom, culture and unity.”

“There is far too much to celebrate about this great nation to let noise and division distract from the incredible moment ahead — and we look forward to welcoming millions of Americans to a fair that belongs to all Americans,” she added.

Below, learn when the Great American State Fair takes place, who can attend and which artists are still scheduled to perform.

When Is the Great American State Fair?

The Great American State Fair will take place from June 25 through July 10, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The 16-day event is part of the Freedom 250 celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and will feature exhibits from all 56 U.S. states and territories, live entertainment, attractions and themed programming.

Who Can Attend the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair?

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers encourage advance registration, though walk-up attendance is also expected to be available. Visitors from across the country can attend the fair, which will feature concerts, state exhibits, rides, food vendors and special themed events throughout the celebration.

Which Artists Are Performing at the Great American State Fair?

The lineup has changed significantly after several artists withdrew following the event’s announcement. Among the performers who have publicly backed out are Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time, and Milli Vanilli.

At the time of publication, Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice remain among the performers still scheduled to appear. The status of C+C Music Factory has been less clear, and organizers have indicated that additional entertainment announcements could be made before the fair begins. Because of the recent withdrawals, the lineup remains subject to change.