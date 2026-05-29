Martina McBride Cancels DC Show: Is She a Democrat or Republican?

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Martina McBride will no longer perform or appear at the Great American State Fair on June 25, 2026. The 59-year-old country music singer-songwriter announced her decision one month away from the Freedom 250 celebration, accusing it of being “misleading” for its “nonpartisan” promise. McBride’s choice prompted many fans to wonder whether she considers herself a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent.

“I would like to talk to you and clear the air. I will not be performing at the Great American State Fair on June 25th,” McBride wrote via social media on May 28, 2026. “I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event, but that turned out to be misleading. I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states.”

McBride continued, “In my mind, I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can. I saw it as just a bigger version of so many state fairs I have performed at over the years, celebrating community and what makes each state special. Sounds fun, right? Wholesome even. Yesterday, things started changing, and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.”

“I’ve spent my entire career singing songs about real people with real issues,” McBride went on. “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn’t have one. It greatly upsets me that any fan who may have been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs. I assure you that is not the case. I appreciate every single fan who has reached out. I hope to get back to the DC area very soon.”

Why Did Martina McBride Cancel Her DC Show?

As previously noted, McBride backed out of Freedom 250 because she felt it failed to be a nonpartisan event.

Donald Trump has stated his involvement in the event as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary on July 4.

According to the White House, it is “engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. To achieve this ambitious vision, we have created a new public-private partnership called Freedom 250.”

Is Martina McBride a Democrat or a Republican? Her Political Views

McBride has never explicitly stated her political party affiliation or political views. It’s unclear if she leans conservative or liberal.

Who Else Canceled Their Freedom 250 Shows?

Several other artists also backed out of Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair, including The Commodores, Young MC, Bret Michaels and Morris Day and the Time.