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Ever since Donald Trump Jr. proposed to Bettina Anderson in late 2025, interest surrounding the couple’s future wedding plans has continued growing. The pair, who first became romantically linked in 2024, have since appeared together at several Trump family functions and high-profile social gatherings, fueling curiosity about their next chapter together.

Last week, reports indicated that Don Jr. and Bettina were expected to celebrate their marriage during a private destination ceremony over Memorial Day weekend 2026. Though the couple has remained relatively quiet about the event itself, new details about the reported location and timing have emerged.

Find out everything we know so far about Don Jr. and Bettina’s wedding plans below.

How Long Have Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Anderson Been Dating?

Don Jr. and Bettina reportedly began dating in 2024 following Don Jr.’s split from former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. The pair were first publicly linked in the summer of 2024 after being spotted together in Palm Beach. After more than a year together, Don Jr. proposed to Bettina in December 2025 during a celebration at Camp David.

When Was Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Anderson ’s Wedding?

Multiple outlets, including Page Six and the Daily Mail, reported that Don Jr. and Bettina were expected to get married over Memorial Day weekend 2026. The reports gained further attention after President Donald Trump appeared to reference the upcoming ceremony while speaking to reporters on May 21, 2026.

According to reports, the couple’s wedding is expected to be a smaller private celebration attended by close friends and family members. Trump said he would “try” to attend the event despite his schedule and ongoing international tensions involving Iran.

“He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it,” Trump told reporters. “This is not good timing for me,” he added. “Everything called Iran and other things.”

Trump also joked about the pressure surrounding the decision, adding, “That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed.”

Where Did Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Anderson Get Married?

According to The New York Times, Don and Bettina were legally married back in Palm Beach but held their wedding over the weekend in the Bahamas.

Earlier speculation suggested the couple had considered hosting a larger White House wedding celebration, but sources later claimed they decided on a more intimate destination ceremony instead.

Outlets, like People and the Daily Mail, also reported that the pair scaled back their wedding plans amid ongoing global tensions, including the conflict involving Iran.