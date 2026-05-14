Billy Ray Cyrus Singing to Tish 4 Years After Divorce Isn’t a Mess. It’s Biology.

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Billy Ray Cyrus picked up a guitar and serenaded his ex-wife Tish on her birthday. Four years after she filed for divorce. After nearly 30 years of marriage, a public unraveling, a new husband on her side, and enough tabloid ink to drown a small town.

The internet did what the internet does. It grabbed the popcorn. Messy. Toxic. Cope. Boundaries.

I want to offer you something less satisfying and more true. What you are watching is not a relapse. You are watching two nervous systems that spent three decades wired into each other remember, in public, that the wiring is still there.

That is not a scandal. That is biology doing exactly what biology does.

The 30-year nervous system doesn’t read the divorce decree

Though some may not agree with my opinion, we are an interdependent species. From the cradle to the grave, our first job is to be emotionally bonded to somebody. When you co-sleep, co-parent, co-tour, and co-suffer with one person for thirty years, your nervous systems braid together. You do not unbraid that with a court date.

Couples don’t divorce because the love died. They divorce because they got locked into what I call the “Waltz of Pain.” In any conflict, three things fire inside you at once: a negative perception of your partner, a reactive emotion, and an action that comes out of both. One, two, three. That’s your waltz step. Over years, the two of you step on each other’s toes so many times that survival starts to mean leaving the dance floor.

So they leave. And the daily friction stops. The waltz ends.

And then the dust settles, and the limbic system takes over. Your limbic brain is a naked mole rat. It can’t see. It can’t read a divorce filing. It knows touch, smell, voice, familiarity. That’s it. So when Billy Ray picks up a guitar, and Tish is in the room, the mole rat inside both of them knows exactly where it is. Home.

People love to call this “unhealthy.” I call it accurate. The body keeps the receipts.

The part the hot takes always miss

Here’s what the gossip machine cannot metabolize: the only reason their split was that painful is because the bond was that real.

You do not fight that hard over someone you don’t care about. Conflict is evidence of love, not the failure of it. Disconnection is a feature of being human, not a bug. The goal in long love isn’t to eliminate disconnection. It’s to keep finding the way back.

If you’ve ever wondered why you can’t fully let go of someone who genuinely wasn’t good for you in the configuration you tried, that’s not weakness. That’s a 30-second version of what Billy Ray and Tish are living out at scale. If you want a sharper read on your own pattern, the Empathi relationship quiz will tell you what your nervous system is actually doing under the story you keep telling about it.

The culture wants a villain because diagnosis feels like safety. Naming a bad guy turns confusing pain into a clean story. It justifies our withdrawal, our contempt, our shutting down, what some readers will recognize as the silent treatment on a long timeline. The algorithm rewards certainty, so it keeps feeding you evidence until your ex stops being a person and starts being a category.

But two truths can be true at once. His truth makes sense. Her truth makes sense. The marriage genuinely didn’t work in the form they tried. And the love, the real biological attachment, didn’t go anywhere. No villains. One loop.

What I actually see when divorced couples sit on my couch

I’ll tell you something that sounds like a sales pitch but isn’t. I’ve taken couples who were already divorced, already living in separate states, and had them back under one roof in two or three months. Not because I’m a magician. Because the love was never the thing that left.

When distressed couples first walk in, they arrive as world-renowned experts in the problems of their partner. I tell them if I held a global conference on what’s wrong with your spouse, you’d be the keynote. Post-doctorate degrees, both of you, in each other’s flaws. It’s a kind of relational situationship that even married people fall into, and you can read more about the science behind what is a situationship if you want the long version.

Underneath all of it, every fight is really one of two sentences. “Are you there for me?” or “Am I enough for you?”

Most divorces happen because one person quietly concluded, “you’ll never be there for me,” and the other quietly concluded, “I’ll never be enough for you.” They separate to survive that conclusion.

Then years pass. The daily triggers fade. And one day they look at each other, and the armor drops, and somebody says, “Oh. You weren’t pulling away because you didn’t care. You pulled away because I made you feel like a disappointment.”

A serenade is the public, musical version of that exact exhale.

What sovereignty actually looks like

True sovereignty isn’t cutting off everyone who ever hurt you. Sovereignty isn’t isolation, and it isn’t pretending the past didn’t happen. Sovereignty is the capacity to hold multiple truths in the same body without splitting.

Billy Ray singing to Tish is one version of that. He’s saying, with a guitar, that he can honor a 30-year bond without demanding either of them rewrite what went wrong. She can receive that without it meaning she made the wrong call leaving. Both true.

If you’re the friend at brunch with the takes, here’s the move. Stop diagnosing them. Two people meant everything to each other, and now they’re figuring out, in front of cameras, what that means after the marriage ended. That’s not messy. That’s the grueling proof of work of being human in public.

The line worth keeping

The love doesn’t die when the marriage ends. It just stops being asked to carry what it couldn’t carry. Sometimes, four years later, it gets to be a song.

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Figs O’Sullivan and his wife, Teale, are couples therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built the Figlet platform, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.