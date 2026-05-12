Is Eileen Wang a Democrat? Former Arcadia Mayor’s Political Party Affiliation

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Eileen Wang, the now-former mayor of Arcadia, a suburb of Los Angeles County, California, admitted to acting as an illegal agent for China over the past few years. The controversy prompted curiosity among American voters about her political party affiliation, since she had switched parties in the past. So, is she currently a Democrat or a Republican?

City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto confirmed on May 11, 2026, that Wang had resigned from the council, calling the allegations against her “deeply troubling.”

Below, learn Wang’s political party affiliation and her controversial resignation as the mayor of Arcadia.

Why Did Eileen Wang Resign as Mayor of Arcadia, California?

As previously noted, Wang admitted to acting as an agent for China from the years 2020 through 2022. FBI Director Kash Patel announced the news via X on May 11, 2026.

“Mayor Wang admitted to acting as a foreign agent from at least 2020 through 2022 – promoting PRC [People’s Republic of China] propaganda in the U.S. and acting at PRC’s direction to promote their interests,” Patel wrote. “FBI and our federal partners continue to move aggressively to root out this kind of influence in American institutions all over the country.”

🚨 Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang in California has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China in the United States. Mayor Wang admitted to acting as a foreign agent from at least 2020 through 2022 – promoting PRC propaganda in the U.S. and acting… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 11, 2026

In a statement to the Courthouse News Service, an attorney for Wang, Brian Sun, said that she “apologizes and is sorry for the mistakes she has made in her personal life.” ”

Her love and devotion for the Arcadia community have not changed and did not waver,” Sun noted.

Is Eileen Wang a Democrat or a Republican?

Wang is currently a Democrat. She has been a part of the Democratic Party since 2022. However, she had been an active Republican voter before switching parties in 2022.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Wang has lived in Southern California for three decades since moving to the U.S. from China.

Will Eileen Wang Go to Prison?

Wang has not formally pleaded guilty yet to the charge of acting as an illegal agent for China, but the charge could result in up to 10 years of prison time.