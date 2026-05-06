Zoe Kravitz Got Flowers From Harry Styles. The Real Wedding Stress Test Is Just Beginning.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz was photographed in New York on Sunday, clutching a fresh bouquet from Harry Styles, sparkler glinting, smile soft. The internet swooned. Wedding plans are reportedly already leaking. Venues. Guest lists. The whole fairytale machine spinning up.

Cute, right?

Here’s what nobody is telling them. Engagement is not the finish line of love. It’s the starting gun of the most neurologically intense chapter a couple will ever go through. The flowers in her hand are gorgeous. The next six months are a stress test even great couples flunk.

And I say that as someone whose Tuesday afternoons are usually full of couples six months out from their wedding, sitting on my couch, miserable.

The Fairytale Trap Nobody Warns You About

People assume engagement means you’ve arrived. The bond is secured. You should feel safe, settled, easy.

That assumption is the problem.

When you’re hitting your milestones and planning a beautiful wedding, there’s an unconscious expectation that life should now feel like you’ve made it. Anytime there’s a greater expectation that things will go well, that you’ll feel connected, it actually comes with a greater sense of pain when something goes wrong. Your sensitivity to feeling injured goes up, not down.

Now picture that for two people in the goldfish bowl of celebrity, with paparazzi tracking the bouquet delivery, and the algorithm watching every micro-expression.

Every wedding-planning decision becomes an attachment minefield. You think you’re picking napkin colors and arguing about a guest list. You’re not. You’re constantly testing the two questions every human nervous system runs in the background. Are you there for me? Am I enough for you?

When the stakes get this high, couples panic. And panicking couples deploy the survival strategies they learned as kids. One partner protests, pushes, asks for more, terrified of being abandoned or unimportant. The other retreats, goes numb, problem-solves from a distance, terrified of being seen as a disappointment.

They end up dancing the same exhausted dance. They think they’re fighting about the caterer. They’re actually two nervous systems failing to settle each other.

Why The Bouquet Becomes The Battleground

Here’s what I see almost every week. A couple comes in, six months out. On paper, they have everything. In the room, they can barely look at each other.

One partner shares a vulnerability. I feel disconnected. I feel overwhelmed by all of this. The high-achieving partner immediately jumps into fix-it mode. Okay, let’s look at the schedule, I’ll handle the venue, problem solved. The vulnerable partner doesn’t feel solved. They feel dismissed. They feel like a task on a to-do list.

The protesting partner often feels like the good one. The one who is trying. Their friends agree with them at yoga. The magazines agree with them. They’re a queen, they deserve to ask for their needs, those needs should be met.

Meanwhile, the other partner is stuck downstairs in their own head going, do you not see I’m really trying? I got you a B effort all week and it’s still not enough. So one feels not prioritized. The other feels not enough.

Then they come in and fight about a single rose versus a dozen.

I would like anyone reading this who recognizes themselves to get your free relationship assessment before they walk down an aisle. Because the loop I’m describing is the most ordinary thing in the world, and the most invisible to the people inside it.

Here’s the line I tell those couples. You think you’re fighting about coffee, or the car, or the wedding invitations. But in that conversation, one of you felt abandoned and the other felt rejected. The topic is just a battleground. The content is a distraction from the biological panic of feeling unloved.

The Plot Twist Most Fans Will Get Wrong

If Zoë and Harry are fighting right now behind closed doors, the culture will call it a red flag. Too fast. Too soon. Doomed. The internet will diagnose them by Tuesday.

I think the opposite. If they’re fighting, that’s evidence the bond is real.

Disconnection is a feature, not a bug. The only reason a moment of disconnection lands so hard is because the love is enormous. We’re hardwired this way, born needing a primary person to be emotionally bonded to, from the cradle to the grave. When it looks like that person isn’t there for you, the limbic system flips out. It doesn’t care that you’re famous, in love, or wearing a Cartier ring.

This is also where I’d flag something important for any couple in the public eye. The early-engagement rush has a chemistry to it that can blur into something closer to obsession. Worth understanding the science behind limerence before you mistake the high for the foundation. And worth knowing the science behind micro cheating too, because the small unspoken betrayals are usually what corrode a bond long before the big ones do.

When a stressed-out couple comes into my office, I sometimes tell them they should celebrate their fights. Go to 7-Eleven, buy the most expensive bottle of champagne they have, and toast. Look at this fight we just got into because we mean so much to each other.

No amount of money or fame protects you from this. When you’re an international pop star or an Oscar-buzzed actress, the pressure to perform is crushing. But underneath the competence, you still have the heart of a small kid with the same vulnerable questions. Am I alone? Am I good enough? Are you there?

What I’d Actually Tell Them On The Couch

If Zoë and Harry sat down with me, the first thing I’d do is stop them from solving anything.

The speed of the fight is the problem. The content of the fight almost never is.

I’d tell them to drop the logic. Drop the logistics. Drop the right and wrong. Stop running the two competing narratives. You are so difficult. And, you are never happy. Both true. Both useless.

Then I’d help them see the system they’re building together. Both partners hurting. Both partners making sense. The one who feels alone makes sense. The one who feels like a disappointment makes sense.

That’s the conversation that actually plans a marriage. The flowers are nice. The bond underneath them is the real thing.

The Line I Want Them To Remember

You don’t get to a secure marriage by avoiding the hard moments. You get there by recognizing what they actually are. Two scared nervous systems reaching for each other in the dark, sometimes clumsy, sometimes wrong, almost always misread as a failure of love when they are the proof of it.

The bouquet is a beautiful photograph. The fight you have about the bouquet is the marriage.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Empathi founder Figs O’Sullivan, LMFT and his wife Teale are couples therapists and relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founder of Empathi, and built Figlet, our AI relationship coach, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.